BWW Review: A NIGHT OF CABARET at Off Broadway Theatre

Reviewed by Glenda Pearce

Highly polished quality vocal performances in "A Night of Cabaret" delighted a full house at Papakura's Theatre Company on August 31 st . Queen Street, is a highly accomplished female quartet (Renee Maurice, Emma Bishop, Chantel Wilson, Sharon Hewlet), and in their inaugural appearance, wowed the audience with a wide range of genre in their songs from musicals and films.

Each of the quartet has the vocal skill to powerfully deliver any song on her own, and there were stand out moments such as Renee's positive interpretation of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and Emma's sensitive "How do I live?" The audience also appreciated the harmonies in duet combinations such as the recent Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper hit "Shallow" sung by Chantel and Sharon.

"A Night of Cabaret" was a fundraiser for the three talented StageAntics teenagers, Meg Hargraves, Liam Farrell, Carlin Lee, selected to go on the Kiwi All Stars trip to America in January 2020. The guest performances of these three young promising singers were confident, poised - sometimes hilarious, sometimes poignant - and always engaging.

The finale, involving all the performers, was a powerhouse delivery of the "almost" anthem of difference "This is Me" from "The Greatest Showman" - and deservedly brought the house to their feet.

Queen Street - we look forward to your next performance!





