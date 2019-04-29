BWW Review: 8 REASONABLE DEMANDS at ASB Waterfront Auckland

'8 Reasonable Demands' is a rollicking great story centred on a significant message from our marginalised who struggle to be accepted and supported for being exactly who they are; vulnerable human beings.

This high energy, 'sit on the edge of your seat' play is crafted written by Joni Nelson who has cleverly meshed a social commentary into rollicking great entertainment that you will enjoy and will make you think.

There are loads of laughs and surprises (who exactly is in the bathroom?) amongst the pathos and this story had me engrossed from the beginning to the end. A sign of a great play is when time flies. Time flew.

Director Leon Wadham creates a cacophony of chaos on stage with moments of everyone talking at once, the overspill of emotions becoming too much. It doesn't matter that we can't hear everything that's going on, we get to feel the stress, the anxiety and the longing for acceptance that each character goes through. Clever.

Bravo to all 8 performers who successfully delivered their rich, complex and vulnerable characters, each one taking the audience by surprise and revealing yet another level of themselves. Performances were on par with professionals.

Watch out for them in the future! They are: Kierron Diaz-Campbell,

Daedae Tekoronga-Waka, Calum Hughes, Lusia Neemia, Courtney Bassett, Sherry Zhang.





