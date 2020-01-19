Auckland Shakespeare In The Park Presents AS YOU LIKE IT and MACBETH

As the summer evenings settle, enjoy traditional presentations of two of Shakespeare's finest plays performed outdoors in The PumpHouse Amphitheatre. Now in our 24th season, Shoreside Theatre's Auckland Shakespeare in the Park is presented by a company of professional and community actors, production crew, enthusiasts and supporters with the aspiration to stage real Shakespeare.

As You Like It ...follows our heroine Rosalind as she flees persecution in her uncle's court by masquerading as a young man and heading for the leafy forest of Arden. Directed by James Bell Macbeth ...a highly respected war hero and much loved amongst his noble friends, strikes a bargain with the devil when the seed planted by a prophecy throws his mortality into the spotlight and inflames his ambition. Directed by Cath Boniface We are proud to introduce new actors - school leavers, University students, teachers and performing arts school graduates, as well as returning actors - some of whom have performed in our Shakespeare shows for the last 10 years.

SHORESIDE THEATRE'S AUCKLAND SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK

AS YOU LIKE IT & MACBETH

18th Jan - 15th Feb Feb (playing alternate nights) @ 7.30pm

The Amphitheatre @ The PumpHouse, Killarney Park (Off Manurere Ave, Takapuna

Tickets for performances can be booked via email - info@pumphouse.co.nz - or by calling 489 8360 Mon-Fri 9-5pm.

Online booking is available by visiting www.pumphouse.co.nz

Adult $25, Student/Senior $20, Group (6+) $22, Child $10





Related Articles Shows View More New Zealand Stories

More Hot Stories For You