Aotearoa Mental Health Film Festival Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre in November

The festival runs 16-17 November 2023.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

Join in at the first ever Aotearoa Mental Health Film Festival for an evening of empowering storytelling featuring nine locally made short films and a panel discussion with mental health experts.

Representation matters. It affects how others see us and how we see ourselves. Unfortunately, nearly half of characters in film with mental health conditions are called names, dehumanised, or stigmatised by others.

Kua tae te wā! It's time for a new lens.

This isn't just another film festival; it's a platform for empathy and understanding, presenting lived experiences through a new, hopeful, and honest lens.

Every ticket, a pledge for change; every screening, a step towards understanding.

100% of profits will help the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand create an Aotearoa where everyone can enjoy positive mental health and wellbeing.




