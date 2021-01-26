ACMN Marketing And Advertising Appoints Lyndel Pond As Managing Director

Leading arts marketing specialist Lyndell Pond has been promoted to Managing Director of ACMN, the largest entertainment and advertising agency in Australia and New Zealand. The widely- respected Caryn Cavanagh remains as Managing Partner of ACMN.

Lyndell was previously Director of Account Services at ACMN and in recent years she has expanded the company's strategic, digital and research capabilities. Drawing on more than 20 years' experience in live entertainment and major event marketing, Lyndell has built a formidable international network.

"I am ready for the challenges the industry faces with the ongoing impact of Covid-19," Lyndell Pond said. "Along with Caryn Cavanagh, I'm thrilled to be leading a strong and passionate team to do the very best we can for our clients. We are looking forward to a fascinating future in this ever-changing business."

Lyndell has worked with, and for, some of the world's best-known musical theatre producers including the impresario Cameron Mackintosh for whom she was Marketing Manager for four years. In London, she worked on various long-running West End shows, including the global phenomenon Les Misérables, as well as the UK and European tours of Miss Saigon and My Fair Lady.

"Lyndell has outstanding leadership skills and is very much a team player" Caryn Cavanagh said. "Her vast experience and marketing flair brings substance, depth and imagination to ACMN's sound understanding of clients' needs and our delivery-focused approach."

In her new role, Lyndell not only brings leadership savvy but also big ideas, especially at a time when the arts sector is gradually getting back on its feet after the devastating impact of COVID-19. One initiative is an ACMN podcast called ACMN Conversations, a regular exploration of marketing, media and entertainment issues and matters, produced and hosted by Lyndell.

During the last decade, the accomplished marketer has developed a strong and collaborative relationship with many of Australia's best-known producers, including John Frost, Rodney Rigby, Tim McFarlane and Torben Brookman to name just a few. She has worked on several of the biggest entertainment brands in the business: The Book of Mormon, Come From Away, WICKED, Jersey Boys, Billy Elliot and Mary Poppins among many others and is currently focussing on the premiere of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Having successfully run her own agency specialising in tourism marketing services, Lyndell joined forces with ACMN more than five years ago. A key focus in that time has been on the agency's digital business development.

With a Bachelor of Science degree, her analytical skills in a data-driven world are second to none. Lyndell is recognised as one of the most methodical and astute strategists in the industry; her driven, can-do attitude countenanced by a characteristically calm, level-headed approach.

Lyndell is a staunch supporter of the arts, overseeing ACMN's work on Entertainment Assist and the Actors Benevolent Fund.

ACMN Conversations is available now on Spotify and Apple podcasts.