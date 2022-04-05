A LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT Comes to Auckland in July

James, the head of the Tyrone family, is an actor held ransom to his own great expectations for himself and his family. Stifled by addiction, rivalry and ill-fated predicament, his sons Jamie and Edmund sink into a helpless delirium. All three vie for the love and attention of Mary. Wife and mother, she is battling her own not-so-private war. Underneath it all, their inescapable truths sit in conversation with each other, waiting to be unearthed.

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1957 and regarded as a masterpiece of 20th-century American playwriting, Long Day's Journey into Night is a deeply moving and poetic portrait of the irresistible pull of family and, most remarkably, the family's capacity to heal.

Taking place over one turbulent day in the lives of the Tyrone family, Long Day's Journey into Night will thrust audiences right into the centre of the family maelstrom, in an intimate in-the-round production at Q Theatre.

With towering performances by a stellar cast, director Shane Bosher's take on this classic strips away the excess to expose the timeless and visceral heart of the story - love, family and The Bruises left behind.

"Shane Bosher is a true auteur of the theatre with a singular style. This mountainous text in his hands, with four truly great actors, will be a theatrical event. No one will leave the theatre unchanged." - Jonathan Bielski

Performances run 5-30 July. Learn more at https://www.atc.co.nz/auckland-theatre-company/2022/long-day-s-journey-into-night/.