THE BOOK OF WILL to be Presented at Swine Palace This Month

LSU School of Theatre will present The Book of Will at Swine Palace Theater this month.

Without William Shakespeare, we wouldn’t have literary masterpieces like Romeo and Juliet. But without Henry Condell and John Heminges, we would have lost half of Shakespeare’s plays forever! After the death of their friend and mentor, the two actors are determined to compile the First Folio and preserve the words that shaped their lives. They’ll just have to borrow, beg, and band together to get it done. Amidst the noise and color of Elizabethan London, The Book of Will finds an unforgettable true story of love, loss, and laughter, and sheds new light on a man you may think you know.

THE BOOK OF WILL by Lauren Gunderson, directed by George Judy

2/15 at 7:30 (Preview)

2/16 at 7:30 pm (Opening Night)

2/17, 21-24 at 7:30 pm

2/11, 2/18 at 2:00 pm Shaver Theatre

For Tickets visit www.lsu.edu/cmda/theatre 225-578-4174

Cast List:

IRA ANDERSON - Compositor/Marcellus/Barman 2/Ensemble/Crier Tom Anderson - Ben Jonson; MADISON ANTRAINER - Crier/Fruitseller/Barmaid/ Ensemble BRIAN BREEN - Ed Knight, Musician/Troubadour/Ensemble; DANIEL DAIGLE - Ralph Crane, DOUBLE: Horatio, Boy Hamlet; MARINA DEYOE-PEDRAZA - Elizabeth Condell; CRAIG ESTER - Marcus, DOUBLE: Barman 1/Francisco/Ensemble; John Fletcher - William Jaggard, DOUBLE Sir Edward Dering; TIMOTHY BOURGEOIS: Crier/Ensemble/Print Shop Worker; MICHELE GUIDRY - Rebecca Heminges, DOUBLE: Anne Hathaway Shakespeare GEORGE JUDY - Richard Burbage; Maura McErlean - Alice Heminges; TONY MEDLIN - John Heminges

SARAH NANSUBUGA - Emilia Bassano Lanier; DOUGLAS STREATER - Henry Condell

KAYLA SHORT - Susannah Shakespeare DOUBLE Bernardo/Ensemble /Barmaid/Crier ANSEL WILDER - Isaac Jaggard.