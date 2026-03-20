Justin Valentine To Guest Star In SWAN LAKE ACT II With Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet

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Justin Valentine will appear as a guest artist with the Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet in SWAN LAKE ACT II, performing the role of Prince Siegfried on April 18 and 19, 2026 at the Riverview Theatre in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Valentine began his ballet training at ADACA in Hunter, New York, and continued at the Saugerties Ballet Center. He later studied at the Valentina Kozlova Dance Conservatory of New York, as well as summer programs with the Washington Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, and Kaatsbaan. He also completed a semester at the Vaganova Ballet Academy in St. Petersburg.

He began his professional career as a principal dancer with Columbia Classical Ballet in 2020, where his roles included Solor in LA BAYADÈRE and featured performances in THE NUTCRACKER, BOLERO, DRACULA, GRAVITY, and MALEFICENT.

Valentine has also trained in modern dance through the Martha Graham School’s Advanced Study Certificate Program and performed with Graham 2 and the Martha Graham Dance Company.

His competition credits include 14 medals, including a gold medal at the IBC Città di Spoleto and a silver medal at the Yuri Grigorovich Young Ballet of the World competition in Sochi, Russia.

In addition to performing, Valentine has taught master classes internationally in Ecuador, Mexico City, and Paraguay, and has coached competition participants in Japan and Russia.

SWAN LAKE ACT II will be performed April 18–19, 2026 at the Riverview Theatre in Shreveport, Louisiana.