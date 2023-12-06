Jefferson Performing Arts Society and Jefferson Parish Schools Kick Off Winter Coat Drive

Jefferson Performing Arts Society (JPAS) and Jefferson Parish Schools are partnering to collect winter coats for children in need. Their goal is to gather 100 coats to be delivered to Woodmere Elementary in Harvey on February 6, 2024.

From December 9 through February 4, JPAS will host a coat drive at their East bank and Westbank theaters:

- Jefferson Performing Arts Center 6400 Airline Drive, Metairie: December 9 and December 16-17, 2023.

- Westwego Cultural Center 177 Sala Avenue, Westwego: January 25-February 4, 2024.

Coats in good condition (only new or gently used will be accepted) for ages 4 to 14 will be received at both locations during show productions. Due to the varying sizes of middle school students, adult-size coats will be accepted and distributed appropriately.

Coats will be received starting on December 9 at the JPAC Tree Lighting at 5:30 p.m. at Jefferson Performing Arts Center.

Coats may be dropped off by appointment if donors cannot bring coats during these times:

December 9: JPAC Tree Lighting and Marine Reserve Band Concert (FREE EVENT) 5:30-8:30 p.m. 6400 Airline Drive, Metairie, Louisiana, 70003. Donations will be accepted from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the lobby.

December 16 & 17: Before and during The Nutcracker performances Saturday 12/16 and Sunday 12/17. Donations will be accepted from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the lobby at JPAC 6400 Airline Drive, Metairie, Louisiana. Donors need not attend the performance.

January 25-February 4, 2024: The Mountaintop performances at Westwego Cultural Center at 177 Sala Avenue in Westwego, Louisiana. Coats will be collected starting one hour prior to showtime for each performance on Thursdays through Sundays from January 25 to February 4. Please visit www.jpas.org for the show schedule of The Mountaintop. Coat donations will be accepted one hour before and shows, in the lobby.

Donors need not attend events or performances to donate coats. To arrange for coat drop-offs outside of the above-listed performance dates and times, email amy@jpas.org or call 504-885-2000 ext. 212.

“Support from our community is key to our success,” said Dr. James Gray, superintendent of Jefferson Parish Schools. “The generous donation from the Jefferson Performing Arts Society’s coat drive will benefit our kids and families, and we look forward to continuing to partner with them to help our students and community.”