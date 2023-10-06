Jefferson Performing Arts Society To Present American Ballet Theatre's Junior Company, ABT Studio, November 10

ABT Studio Company brings American Ballet Theatre's junior company to Metairie on November 10.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

Jefferson Performing Arts Society will present American Ballet Theatre's junior company, ABT Studio, on Friday, November 10, 2023, at Jefferson Performing Arts Center.

ABT Studio Company, the junior company of American Ballet Theatre, is comprised of 12-18 rising stars of the ballet world between the ages of 17 and 21. Nearly 80% of current dancers in American Ballet Theatre are alumni of ABT Studio Company, among them Misty Copeland, Isabella Boylston, and Calvin Royal III.

For this New Orleans area presentation, ABT Studio will present a student lecture and demonstration in the morning and a dynamic mixed-repertoire program in the evening, featuring classical and neoclassical excerpts plus original commissions.

The 7:30 p.m. performance is for all ages and tickets start at $38. The student lecture/demonstration is at 10:00 a.m. and tickets are $10 per student. The demonstration is geared for a teen audience, but all ages are welcome. The lecture/demonstration is an informal presentation in which the Artistic Director and Rehearsal Director, along with selected dancers, engage in a dialogue with attendees. Lecture/demonstrations include excerpts from ABT Studio Company's repertoire, with dancer demonstrations and an audience Q&A.

To learn more about ABT Studio Company and its current dancers, visit https://www.abt.org/training/dancer-training/abt-studio-company/#dancers.

To purchase tickets to the public performance, visit Click Here or call 504-885-2000. 

To arrange for student groups and/or to attend the lecture/demonstration, contact the box office at 504-885-2000 or email boxoffice@jpas.org.  




