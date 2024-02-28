HAMILTON, FUNNY GIRL, and More Set For Broadway in New Orleans 2024-25 Season

Broadway in New Orleans has revealed the lineup for its 2024-25 season. The season will kick off this October with Girl From the North Country, and will continue through May 2025, with a total of eight productions.

The full season lineup is as follows:

Girl From the North Country • Oct 15 – 20, 2024

Beetlejuice • Nov 12 – 17, 2024

The Cher Show • Dec 17 – 22, 2024

& Juliet • Jan 14 – 19, 2025

MAMMA MIA! • Feb 11 – 16, 2025

Funny Girl • Mar 11 – 16, 2025

Hamilton • Apr 8 – 20, 2025

The Wiz • May 13 – 18, 2025

Two additional season options will include Elf, running Dec 3 – 8, 2024, and Chicago from Jun 10 – 15, 2025.

Current 2023/2024 Season Subscribers will be automatically renewed for the 2024/2025 season on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Interested in becoming a 2024/2025 Season Subscriber? New Season Subscription packages for the Broadway in New Orleans series presented by Entergy will go on sale later this year.

Single tickets will be on sale at a later date.