Dewberry School Of Music's Mason Opera to Present AN EVENING WITH GILBERT & SULLIVAN At The Hylton Center

Opera newcomers and afficionados alike will be sure to enjoy the comedic satire and beautiful melodic themes of Mason Opera's An Evening of Gilbert and Sullivan, featuring the delightfully absurd one-act opera Trial by Jury and scenes from H.M.S. Pinafore, The Pirates of Penzance, The Mikado, and Iolanthe. Performances will be held on Friday, December 1 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, December 2 at 8 p.m. in the Gregory Family Theater of the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Mason's Manassas campus (10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, VA 20110).

With pieces primarily written in the late 1800s, London playwright and librettist William S. Gilbert and composer Arthur Sullivan collaborated to create an operatic style which revolutionized the musical theater of the day by blending satire and comedy in creative settings, from fantasy to realism.

“We are pleased to present performances of Gilbert and Sullivan this fall and are very proud of our outstanding students, our renowned faculty, the gracious support from our community, and the further development of Mason Opera,” says Patricia Miller, Director of Vocal Studies.

Featuring Mason's talented vocal students in collaboration with an instrumental chamber ensemble, these performances will showcase vocal and dramatic ability that will deeply immerse the audience in the action on stage. Professor Richard Leech, Mason Opera Stage Director, instructs the spirited cast of talented vocalists, while Professor Joseph Walsh, Mason Opera Music Director, takes the podium as conductor of the instrumental chamber ensemble.

“I am thrilled to offer these talented students the same experience I had as a young singer with the spirit, comedy, and vocalism that the works of Gilbert and Sullivan provide. I am very proud of how they have embraced this unique genre, each continuing to develop their artistry in the process,” adds Professor Leech.

The creative team also features set design by Technical Director Carrie Cox, lighting design by Sean Cox, costume design by Laurel Dunayer, and production stage management by Alexandria Hardin.



For additional event details, visit the Mason Opera Presents: An Evening with Gilbert and Sullivan website.

For press requests, please e-mail pr@camilledevlin.com.

