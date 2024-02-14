Claybourne Elder to Kick Off 2024 BROADWAY @ NOCCA Series

Broadway @ NOCCA series will return to New Orleans in spring of 2024 for the first time since the pre-pandemic season of 2020. To kick-off its auspicious return, the series is thrilled to welcome star of stage and screen Claybourne Elder, who stars as John Adams on HBO’s The Gilded Age and also appeared in the recent Broadway revival of Company, making his NOLA series bow on April 18th at 7:00 PM for one show only. This performance will benefit The NOCCA Institute.

About Claybourne Elder

Claybourne Elder is currently playing John Adams on HBO’s The Gilded Age and was most recently seen on Broadway as Andy in the Tony Award-winning revival of Company with Patti LuPone. He is a Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominee known for his performances in Bonnie and Clyde, Sunday in the Park with George, Torch Song, and Sondheim on Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl. His TV/Film credits include The Carrie Diaries, FBI, Bad Cupid, and the video game Grand Theft Auto V. He also appeared in One Arm at New Group, Do I Hear A Waltz at City Center, Allegro at Classic Stage and Venice at The Public Theatre. He began his NY acting career originating the role of Hollis Bessemer in Sondheim’s last new musical Road Show at The Public Theater. Other credits include George in Sunday in the Park..., Georgio in Passion, Tony in West Side Story, Joe in Angels in America, Curly in Oklahoma, and Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince in Into the Woods. His solo cabaret show has played across the country and in London. Recently he launched an initiative called City of Strangers to provide free tickets to Broadway shows for artists who might not have the means. They have given away over 1,400 tickets and have gained unexpected attention nationally being featured on CBS This Morning and This American Life.

About Producer Mark Cortale

Mark Cortale is currently producing the critically acclaimed new musical Days of Wine and Roses with music and lyrics by Adam Guettel, book by Craig Lucas and directed by MichaelGreif - which opened on Broadway on January 28th at Studio 54. He produced the Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominated Off-Broadway musical Midnight At The Never Get by Mark Sonnenblick. He recently celebrated his twelfth and final season as Producing Artistic Director of The Art House in Provincetown where he presented artists that included Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster, Jessie Mueller, Christine Ebersole and Megan Mullally. In 2020, he founded the developmental theatre lab New Works Provincetown. In conjunction with producing partners Jonathan Murray and Harvey Reese, Mark has commissioned five works to date including the following shows currently in development: Maiden Voyage with book and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Carmel Dean, Beautiful Little Fool with book by Mona Mansour and music and lyrics by Hannah Corneau, Love Is Strange, with book by Craig Lucas, music by Daniel Messé and lyrics by Nathan Tysen & Daniel Messé and Table 17 by Douglas Lyons.