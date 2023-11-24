8th Annual New Orleans Cigar Box Guitar Festival Returns To New Orleans Jazz Museum

The festival runs Thursday, January 18 through Saturday, January 20.

Nov. 24, 2023

 The 8th annual New Orleans Cigar Box Guitar Festival at the New Orleans Jazz Museum  from Thursday, January 18 through Saturday, January 20 offers a stellar celebration of the art, music and history of homemade stringed instruments in the city where those devices played a role in the early development of Jazz and Blues.

    Over the course of the three-day event, performances will be staged featuring guitar phenom Erin Coburn, Louisiana Blues veteran Lil' Jimmy Reed and Louisiana Music Hall of Fame inductee Jonathon “Boogie” Long, plus Cigar Box Serenaders, Ghalia Volt, Steve Arvey, John Nickel, La Durance Blues Band, Memphis Lightning, John Mary Go Round and a dozen other top cigar box guitar performers. 

   During the Thursday Night Symposium, second-generation Louisiana Blues musician and highly acclaimed actor Chris Thomas King will discuss his book, The Blues: The Authentic Narrative of My Music and Culture, while noted New Orleans visual artist Charles Gillam will talk about his folk-art guitars.  An instrument builders' forum and contest is slated for Friday afternoon.

    Only one-hundred-and-fifty all-inclusive tickets are being sold to this unique and intimate cultural experience.  All aspects of the event will be held within the comfortable confines of the Jazz Museum.  Further information and tickets are available on the website:  NewOrleansCBG.com.




