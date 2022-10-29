Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Yardley Players to Present Neil Simon's COME BLOW YOUR HORN at Kelsey Theatre in November

The show runs weekends from November 4 - 13.

Oct. 29, 2022  

Yardley Players will present Neil Simon's hilarious, semi-autobiographical comedy "Come Blow Your Horn" at Mercer County Community College's Kelsey Theatre. The show runs weekends from November 4 - 13. Kelsey Theatre will be accepting new, unwrapped toy donations in the lobby for the annual Marine Corps "Toys for Tots" gift drive.

"'Come Blow Your Horn' opened in 1961 and was a smash hit on Broadway," said Kitty Getlik, artistic director of Kelsey Theatre at Mercer County Community College. "It is Neil Simon's first play and it undeniably sews the seeds for Simon's genius. The show is absolutely hilarious."

The action begins when irresponsible Alan Baker (a 30-something swinging bachelor) welcomes his rebellious and eager 21-year brother, Buddy (who is trying to avoid going into his father's wax-fruit business) into his den of iniquity. The brothers' horrified parents suffer through the transition.

This farcical 60s romp became a hit movie starring Frank Sinatra.

The cast features Grace Albert of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania as Penney; Rebecca Callahan of Princeton as Connie; Brian Wurtz of Levittown, Pennsylvania as Buddy Baker; Matthew Cassidy of Morrisville, Pennsylvania as Mr. Baker; Tim Moran of East Windsor as Alan Baker; Joanne Sternberg of Somerset as Mrs. Baker and Marge Swider of Langhorne, Pennsylvania as Aunt Gussie.

The show is directed by Liz Wurtz and produced and staged-managed by Marge Swider. Other members of the production team include Set Designer Andrew Cantagallo, Lighting Designer Kitty Getlik, Costumer Anthony Remer and Program/Stage Manager Kristy Davis, Sound Designer Mike Almstedt and Props Marge Swider and Liz Wurtz.

Performance dates are as follows: Friday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for students, senior citizens and children. Tickets may be purchased online at KelseyTheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Theatre Box Office at 609-570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible and free parking is available next to the building. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at www.KelseyTheatre.org.

Please note that masks are recommended but not required while in the theatre.

Photo Credit: Yardley Players


