YES, Bret Michaels, Mike Tramp, Vitamin String Quartet, Cirque Musica Now On Sale At BergenPAC

bergenPAC announces five new shows going on sale this week: YES: Classic Tales of YES on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 at 7 p.m.; Songs of White Lion featuring Mike Tramp on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 at 8 p.m.; Vitamin String Quartet on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023 at 8 p.m.; Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 at 8 p.m.; Brett Michaels on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. Visit Click Here or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

YES: Classic Tales of YES

Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 – 7 PM

$75-$205

Formed in 1968 by Jon Anderson and the late, and much-missed, Chris Squire, YES have been one of the most innovative, influential and best-loved bands in rock music history. Their 1970s albums The Yes Album, Fragile, Close To The Edge, Yessongs (a triple live album set), Tales From Topographic Oceans, Relayer and Going For The One were ground-breaking in musical style and content.

YES released their 22nd studio album in 2021, The Quest, produced by Steve Howe and which went to No. 1 in the UK Rock Albums Chart. In 2022 came the sad news that drummer Alan White had passed away shortly before the band embarked on their Close To The Edge 50th Anniversary Tour, which they dedicated to Alan.

The touring lineup consists of:

Steve Howe: guitars, backing vocals (1970 –1981, 1990–1992, 1995–present)

Geoff Downes: keyboards (1980–1981, 2011–present)

Jon Davison: lead vocals, acoustic guitar (2012–present)

Billy Sherwood: guitar, backing vocals (1994, 1997–2000), bass guitar, backing vocals (2015–present)

Jay Schellen: drums and percussion

Songs of White Lion featuring Mike Tramp

Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 – 8 PM

$35-$65

Mike Tramp, legendary White Lion singer, songwriter and front man stepped out on his own in 1995 and began his 23-year long solo career. He has released 12 consistent albums in that time. Tramp says, “It really just meant that I knew who I wanted to be and sound like when I recorded my first solo album twenty-two years ago. I just wanted to be me, and I am damn proud I stuck to my guns. White Lion was a chapter and a journey I was on; it was a one-way ticket with no return.”

To tame the big sound of the 80s hair metal genre, Tramp is touring for the first time as a Power Duo, with his trusted guitar slinger friend Marcus Nand, adding the sound of the Electric Guitar to his already well proven acoustic solo set. They will play an exclusive vintage White Lion set. Tramps state, “It's both challenging and a joy for me. Still, the truth is that people don't know that most of these big rock songs started out

as folk music in a Brooklyn, NY basement ” which is the true secret why they still work on stage, even in the simplest version.

Vitamin String Quartet

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023 – 8 PM

$35-$65

Enjoy an evening with Vitamin String Quartet as they perform hits from Netflix's Regency-era smash Bridgerton, alongside other VSQ favorites, in this spellbinding mash-up of the modern and classical worlds.

Long before Bridgerton broke the Netflix algorithm, Vitamin String Quartet had helped establish classical crossover as a genuine force in contemporary music. Fresh off high-profile placements in Seasons 1 and 2 of the aforementioned streaming smash, VSQ has “reached a mainstream, global audience” (Variety) and “charmed the world with their classical covers” (Nylon). New York Observer wrote, “VSQ's atmospheric hits have made classical versions of pop music cool.” From Billie Eilish to Björk, Maroon 5 to Nirvana, VSQ approaches their renditions with innovation and care, breathing new life into each. To date, these heartfelt recordings have earned over 1.5 billion streams, almost 4 million downloads, and over1 million physical units sold. Seven of VSQ's albums charted on Billboard, peaking at #4 in both Classical and Classical Crossover. At this moment, they are one of the most popular string ensembles in the world.

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 – 8 PM

$45-$105

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season. Igniting joy and wonder to bergenPAC, Featuring the talented cast of Cirque Musica, audiences will be dazzled by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today's greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is an unforgettable experience for the entire family to enjoy a world-class circus experience infused with the holiday classics we all love. Treat your family and create memories you will cherish forever at Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland!

Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 – 8 PM

$65-$165

Global Entrepreneur, philanthropist and Humanitarian of the Year, Bret Michaels, has

over 100 million records, digital and streams sold worldwide, is a reality TV superstar,

and is a lifelong type 1 diabetic. Michaels first gained fame as frontman for Poison before releasing several solo albums. His hits include “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Something to Believe In,” “A Letter From Deathrow,” “Lie to Me,” and “All I Ever Needed.”

From raising awareness for the disease, he has lived with his entire life (Type 1Diabetes) to supporting the military as the son of a veteran, Bret puts as much passion in his charitable outreaches as he does his music, garnering him the title of Humanitarian of the Year two years in a row.

Tickets available at: Click Here or Box Office (201) 227-1030.