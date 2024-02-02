West Windsor Arts Invites You To Dance In The Dark This Month

What's more liberating than singing in the shower? Dancing in the dark, says Shira Hofmekler, who is hosting a freestyle dance event at West Windsor Arts on Friday, February 9, from 7 to 9 pm. The actor, visual artist and teaching artist loved attending pressure-free dance events so much when she lived in New York that she wanted to create the same kind of event locally.

Her goal was to create an inclusive, welcoming space for people who love to dance but don't love having all eyes on them when they do it. “I am not a dancer, but I love to dance and move my body,” she says.

“Moving your body just makes you feel better, and when you do it in a room with other people, you pick up on their energy. Unlike a club, we will have the lights low, almost dark. You won't feel self-conscious, like other people are looking at you or judging you.”

Before moving to West Windsor, Hofmekler worked as a professional actor and acting coach for more than a decade. Her acting credits include the original Broadway drama “Frost/Nixon,” starring Frank Langella and Michael Sheen, and the film “Breaking Upwards.” Hofmekler is also a professional custom portrait artist. And a self-professed self-conscious dancer.

She created Dancing in the Dark to eliminate the barriers of self-consciousness to make room for a fully immersive, one-of-a-kind experience. Participants are encouraged to move in any way the music inspires them. Hofmekler's playlist will feature an eclectic mix of old and new hits that span several decades from such artists as The Weeknd, Annie Lennox, Lady Gaga, Sly and the Family Stone and others. There will be a space available for socialization off the dance floor.

Dancing in a pressure-free environment can be healing, adds Hofmekler. “It has helped heal parts of myself I didn't know needed healing. I am grateful to West Windsor Arts for giving me this opportunity. I hope a lot of different kinds of people join us,” she says.

Dancing in the Dark is designed for anyone, age 16 and over, who wishes to move their body to the music, regardless of any background in dance or movement. All levels of experience are welcome.

For more information, or to register, please visit: Click Here