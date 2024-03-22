West Windsor Arts Annual Member Show Opens Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Artists have the unique opportunity to leave their mark in the world through their artwork. Fiona Clark, West Windsor Arts’ Artist in Residence, took that concept a step further when conceiving West Windsor Arts’ 2024 Member Art Show.

“For this show, artists were asked to submit work that employs different techniques of mark-making,” explains Clark, West Windsor Arts’ first Artist in Residence and the juror of the show. “What that means is open to interpretation, but there needs to be some kind of a tactical component — brushstrokes, pencil marks, fingerprints, woven fabric. It will be exciting to see the artist’s hand in their artworks.”

West Windsor Arts has a long-standing tradition of celebrating and promoting its artist members. Member art shows play an important role in boosting community engagement for an arts center, but they also support local artists by giving them the opportunity to showcase their work.

“Our artist members inspire us with their individual creativity, dedication to their work, and collective power to help transform the world around us. It is a very popular event,” adds Aylin Green, Executive Director, West Windsor Arts.

“We are excited to announce that we have added a new award to our lineup this year. In addition to Best in Show ($100), Exhibition Committee Choice (Artist-Level Membership with a value of $50), and Relevance to Theme ($50), Jerry’s Artarama has donated a $50 gift card for Best Use of Medium,” notes Green. The awardees will be announced at the opening reception.



The show’s juror, Fiona Clark, is a New Jersey-based artist who specializes in bright, bold, colorful abstracts to spark joy. As an Artist in Residence at West Windsor Arts, she spends time each week in a studio space at the arts center, working on projects and sharing her knowledge and expertise with students and artists.

West Windsor Arts will present its annual Member Show from April 9 to June 1, 2024, with an opening reception on Friday, April 12, from 7 to 8:30 pm. The event is free and open to the public.

These are the accepted artists: Brigitte A.Calderon, Zakia Aziz Ahmed, Bettina, Scott Brustein, Fiona Clark, RamiD, Tammy Dawkins, Franne Demetrician, Magda Dodd, Joann Donatiello, Ilene Dube, Jayme Fahrer, Carlo Fiorentini, Lori Fol, Irene Freeman, Rashmi Cherayil George, Joseph Goldfedder, Janice Gossman, Michael F. Graham, Barry Hantman, Marzena Haupa, Joelle Hofbauer, Carol E. Hoffman, Audrey Jakab & Alejandro Berlin, Margaret Kalvar-Bushnell, René Kammeyer Seeland, Beth Kearney, Nelly Kouzmina, Joy Kreves, Lal, Lori Langsner, Dayle Lehr, Eleni Z Litt, Lucretia E. McGuff-Silverman, Ann Marie Miller, David P Olson, Susan Parris, Deborah W. Pey, Helene Plank, William Plank, Susana Plotquin, Kate Pollack, Joe Pruiti, Prachi Purohit, Francine Roche Kay, Elaine Rosenberg, Rooma Sehar, Rupa Sanbui, Elise Schneider, Karen Schoenitz, Joanne Scofield, Christine Seo, Margaret Simpson, Alice Sims-Gunzenhauser, Nancy Tsui, Barbara Weinfield, Andrew Werth, and Jane Yuan.

For more information, visit westwindsorarts.org.