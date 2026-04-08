VISUAL ARTS CENTER OF NEW JERSEY to Host Community Day Celebrating Spring Exhibitions

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Visual Arts Center of New Jersey will present a Community Day on June 6, 2026, celebrating its spring exhibitions with a series of interactive programs.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Art Center in Summit and will feature artist-led activities, workshops, and a live podcast recording designed to engage visitors with the work on view.

“Our Community Day event is a way for the public to not only see the incredible work on view at the Art Center this spring, but to really engage with the art,” said Director of Education and Community Engagement Rachel Aponte.

Programming will include guided photo-based Art Walks through Summit led by exhibiting artist Chrystofer Davis at 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., and 1:15 p.m., encouraging participants to document and reflect on their surroundings.

A live podcast recording from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. will feature a conversation between curator Jordan Horton and podcast host and artist Dennis Redmoon Darkeem, focusing on art, identity, and creative practice.

Additional activities will include a portraiture booth and Queer Icon workshop led by exhibiting artist Gabriel Garcia Roman, offering opportunities for self-expression through photography and mixed media. The portrait booth will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with workshops scheduled from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

An all-day pinhole camera station led by artist James Provenzano will be available on the Art Center lawn, providing hands-on exploration of analog photography techniques.

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey, located at 68 Elm Street in Summit, has served the community for more than 90 years through exhibitions, education programs, and outreach initiatives.