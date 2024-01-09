VIDEO: Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at McCarter Theatre Center

McCarter Theatre Center is presenting the Tony Award-winning, Motown-infused musical, Dreamgirls, in co-production with Goodspeed Musicals.

Helmed by Jeff Award-winning director Lili-Anne Brown, the production will run March 6-24, 2024 in the Matthews Theatre.

The six-time Tony Award-winning and Grammy Award-winning Dreamgirls followed a path from long-running hit on Broadway, to London's West End, to a movie musical starring Beyoncé. In it, a 1960s Motown girl group catches their big break in an amateur competition and rises from obscurity to superstardom. With dazzling costumes and powerhouse vocal performances, this smash hit sizzles with sparkling spirit and dance and features the unforgettable chart-topping hits, “And I am Telling You I'm Not Going” and “One Night Only.” Tickets are on sale now.

An independent not-for-profit performing arts center located between New York City and Philadelphia – and on the campus of Princeton University – McCarter is a multi-disciplinary creative and intellectual hub offering theater, music, dance, comedy, spoken word, and educational programs for all ages. Celebrated for developing new work and winner of the 1994 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre, world premieres include Christopher Durang's Vanya, Sonia, Masha and Spike (Tony, Best Play), Tarell Alvin McCraney's The Brother/Sister Plays, and Emily Mann's Having Our Say. Equally revered for presenting renowned global artists on its stages, some of which include Alvin Ailey, Yo-Yo Ma, Samara Joy, David Sedaris, Hasan Minhaj, Terence Blanchard, Roseanne Cash, the rock band Lake Street Dive, Audra McDonald, and more. McCarter connects with the community year-round and offers on-site classes and in-school residencies. McCarter and Princeton University share a long history of unique partnerships and creative collaborations.



