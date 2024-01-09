VIDEO: Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at McCarter Theatre Center

The production will run March 6-24, 2024 in the Matthews Theatre.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

SENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER to Have World Premiere At Middletown Arts Center Photo 1 SENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER to Have World Premiere At Middletown Arts Center
BEST OF NJ ENTERTAINMENT in 2023 Photo 2 BEST OF NJ ENTERTAINMENT in 2023
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW New Jersey Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 3 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW New Jersey Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Aspire Performing Arts Will Present INTO THE WOODS in Fair Lawn This Month Photo 4 Aspire Performing Arts Will Present INTO THE WOODS in Fair Lawn This Month

VIDEO: Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at McCarter Theatre Center

McCarter Theatre Center is presenting the Tony Award-winning, Motown-infused musical, Dreamgirls, in co-production with Goodspeed Musicals.

Check out footage below!

Helmed by Jeff Award-winning director Lili-Anne Brown, the production will run March 6-24, 2024 in the Matthews Theatre.

The six-time Tony Award-winning and Grammy Award-winning Dreamgirls followed a path from long-running hit on Broadway, to London's West End, to a movie musical starring Beyoncé. In it, a 1960s Motown girl group catches their big break in an amateur competition and rises from obscurity to superstardom. With dazzling costumes and powerhouse vocal performances, this smash hit sizzles with sparkling spirit and dance and features the unforgettable chart-topping hits, “And I am Telling You I'm Not Going” and “One Night Only.” Tickets are on sale now.

An independent not-for-profit performing arts center located between New York City and Philadelphia – and on the campus of Princeton University – McCarter is a multi-disciplinary creative and intellectual hub offering theater, music, dance, comedy, spoken word, and educational programs for all ages. Celebrated for developing new work and winner of the 1994 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre, world premieres include Christopher Durang's Vanya, Sonia, Masha and Spike (Tony, Best Play), Tarell Alvin McCraney's The Brother/Sister Plays, and Emily Mann's Having Our Say. Equally revered for presenting renowned global artists on its stages, some of which include Alvin Ailey, Yo-Yo Ma, Samara Joy, David Sedaris, Hasan Minhaj, Terence Blanchard, Roseanne Cash, the rock band Lake Street Dive, Audra McDonald, and more. McCarter connects with the community year-round and offers on-site classes and in-school residencies. McCarter and Princeton University share a long history of unique partnerships and creative collaborations.







RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Michael McAssey To Return To The Gateway Playhouse This Month for Piano Bar Evening Photo
Michael McAssey To Return To The Gateway Playhouse This Month for Piano Bar Evening

Michael McAssey returns to the Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point, NJ for a piano bar evening on January 25th.

2
Stephanie Mills Returns To NJPAC With Special Guest The Whispers Photo
Stephanie Mills Returns To NJPAC With Special Guest The Whispers

Stephanie Mills returns to NJPAC with special guest The Whispers. For press requests, contact Angela Thomas at 201.503.1333 or AThomas@NJPAC.org.

3
Jumaane Smith Takes The Sitnik Stage To Open Winter Thaw Concert Sereies For Centenary Sta Photo
Jumaane Smith Takes The Sitnik Stage To Open Winter Thaw Concert Sereies For Centenary Stage Company

Jumaane Smith takes the Sitnik stage to open Winter Thaw Concert Series for Centenary Stage Company. Concert by Jumaane Smith titled 'Louis! Louis! Louis!' on January 13 at Sitnik Theatre.

4
American Theater Group Hosts Reading of DES TRUCS This Month Photo
American Theater Group Hosts Reading of DES TRUCS This Month

American Theater Group will continue its free Monday night play readings on Jan 22nd with Des Trucs by JD Scalzo at Hamilton Stage in Rahway, NJ at 7pm.  This will be first public reading of the drama.

More Hot Stories For You

Michael McAssey To Return To The Gateway Playhouse This Month for Piano Bar EveningMichael McAssey To Return To The Gateway Playhouse This Month for Piano Bar Evening
Stephanie Mills Returns To NJPAC With Special Guest The WhispersStephanie Mills Returns To NJPAC With Special Guest The Whispers
Jumaane Smith Takes The Sitnik Stage To Open Winter Thaw Concert Sereies For Centenary Stage CompanyJumaane Smith Takes The Sitnik Stage To Open Winter Thaw Concert Sereies For Centenary Stage Company
American Theater Group Hosts Reading of DES TRUCS This MonthAmerican Theater Group Hosts Reading of DES TRUCS This Month

Videos

Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at McCarter Theatre Center Video
Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at McCarter Theatre Center
Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Director Mark S. Hoebee Talks FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert in New Jersey Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
State Theatre New Jersey (4/06-4/06)
The American Dream in New Jersey The American Dream
Mayo Performing Arts Center (1/21-1/21)
'Around the World in 7 Tails' in New Jersey 'Around the World in 7 Tails'
The Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts (1/26-2/04)
Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony in New Jersey Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony
Mayo Performing Arts Center (3/17-3/17)
2024 Lunar New Year Celebration in New Jersey 2024 Lunar New Year Celebration
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/03-2/03)
MISERY in New Jersey MISERY
Algonquin Arts Theatre (2/24-3/03)
Epic Scores of John Williams and More! in New Jersey Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/31-5/31)
NUNSENSE - a Musical Comedy - Book, Music & Lyrics by: Dan Goggin in New Jersey NUNSENSE - a Musical Comedy - Book, Music & Lyrics by: Dan Goggin
Kelsey Theatre at Mercer County Community College (4/19-5/05)
A Thousand Maids in New Jersey A Thousand Maids
Two River Theater (4/06-4/28)
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/19-5/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You