Two-Time Tony-Award Nominee Kate Baldwin and Broadway Star Graham Rowat to Co-Star In LOVE LETTERS in Bloomfield

Skyline Theatre Company, a 21-year-old professional theatre company now calling Essex County its home, kicks off its second season in Bloomfield on Saturday, February 10 at 7:00pm featuring Maplewood residents two-time TONY Award nominee Kate Baldwin and her real-life husband and Broadway star Graham Rowat co-starring in A.R. Gurney's delightful and touching 'LOVE LETTERS.'

Tickets are now on sale and reservations are strongly recommended for this one-night-only special performance at The Mansion at the Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center, 240 Belleville Avenue in Essex County's Bloomfield, NJ. Tickets are $25 each, with discounted tickets for Seniors at $20, and can be purchased via Skyline Theatre Company's virtual box office on its website at the button below and via this secure link: https://checkout.square.site/buy/5ZMMPWTZBB5CLDSTFGHV23PG.

Comprised of letters exchanged between two friends over a lifetime, the characters read their letters to one another beginning in childhood and continuing through their individual marriages and careers. This evocative and frequently funny character study shows that what is implies is as revealing and affecting as what is written down. Sam Scalamoni, Skyline Theatre Company's founder and artistic director, directs the production.

Kate Baldwin starred as Irene Molloy opposite Bette Midler, David Hyde Pierce and Gavin Creel in the hit Broadway revival of 'Hello, Dolly!,' for which she was nominated for the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critic's Circle awards. She originated the role of Sandra Bloom in 'Big Fish' on Broadway and earned accolades and a Drama Desk Award nomination for her work as Leslie Lynnton Benedict in Michael John LaChiusa's 'Giant' at The Public Theatre. She received a Drama Desk Award nomination for her role as Jen in Keen Company's 20th Anniversary revival of Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald's 'John & Jen.' She garnered critical acclaim and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Tom Kitt and John Logan's 'Superhero' at Second Stage.

Kate has appeared in the Broadway casts of 'The Full Monty,' 'Thoroughly Modern Millie' and 'Wonderful Town.' She starred in 'The King and I at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, 'Irving Berlin's White Christmas' (San Francisco, Detroit, Toronto), 'The Women' at The Old Globe, 'Henry V' at the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, 'She Loves Me' at the Willliamstown Theatre Festival, and 'The Music Man' and 'South Pacific' at Arena Stage, earning a Helen Hayes Award nomination. She drew raves for her portrayal of Francesca Johnson in 'The Bridges of Madison County' directed by original cast member Hunter Foster and for her turn as Dorothy Brock in '42nd Street' at Goodspeed Opera House.

Kate is a 2023 Chicago/Midwest Emmy nominee (alongside partner HMS Media) for creating and producing "Broadway Comes Home," a love letter to her hometown of Milwaukee. She is a proud advisory board member for Maestra Music, which provides support, visibility and community for the women and non-binary people who make the music in musical theatre. She lives with her husband co-star Graham Rowat and son in Maplewood, NJ.

Skyline Theatre Company's 2024 season in Bloomfield continues Saturday, March 16 at 2pm with a very special one-performance-only presentation of 'REFLECTIONS: IRELAND IN SONG AND STORY' featuring nationally renowned Irish Tenor Timothy Liam Smith who paints a beautiful and stirring tapestry of Irish heritage through songs, stories, poems and jokes.

More information on the full Skyline Theatre 2024 season is available through Skyline's website and its social media channels. Please visit SkylineTheatreCompany.org or call the virtual box office at 1-800-474-1299.

About Skyline Theatre Company

Founded in 1995, Skyline Theatre Company's mission is to bring together professional artists to create quality theatre that entertains and inspires an audience. We make commitments to the education of young people in all aspects of the arts and to cultivating and nurturing new artists and their works.

Skyline Theatre Company is a proud Associate Equity Theatre Member of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance. As a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, Skyline Theatre Company depends on private donations, corporate sponsorships, grants, and supportive audiences to fund its programming. Funding is made possible in part by the New Jersey State Council on Arts/Department of State.

Skyline Theatre Company enjoys warm support for bringing inspirational, professional theatre to Northern New Jersey, having spent its first 20+ years in Bergen County and presenting its second full season in Essex County's beautiful Bloomfield. More information can be found at SkylineTheatreCompany.org or on Facebook at SKYLINETHEATRECOMPANY, Instagram @SkylineTheatre Company, Twitter @SkylineBergen.