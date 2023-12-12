Two River's Annual Holiday Pop-Up to Take Place This Saturday

Join Two River Theater for a festive celebration of art, community, friends, and music outside on our Plaza and indoors in the Lobby on Saturday, December 16 from 10:00am – 2:00pm.

There’ll be live music, local vendors, and artisans with all the independently-made goods to help check off your gift list, hot cocoa (of course), crafts and activities for kids, and some of our Red Bank community partners with information and resources to share.

“The holiday tradition continues!” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “It is always so wonderful to welcome our neighbors and community partners at the theater. Bringing people together to gather and celebrate the season is what Two River is all about!”

Looking for a special gift for that certain theater-loving someone? No holiday season would be complete without the gift of live theater. Two River Theater is currently offering 3 shows for $150 – a 40% savings off the regular price. Contact the Box Office at (732) 345-1400 or place your order online at tworivertheater.org and use promo code 3for150. Gift certificates are also available, and have you checked out our Two River online merchandise store recently? Go to https://www.bonfire.com/store/two-river-theater/

Two River Theater produces American and world classics, new plays and musicals, programs for young people, and festivals of new work. Each year, we serve over 20,000 students, families and community members through our 4-6 show season, and 40+ events that reflect our diverse community of Monmouth County. Two River produces work on two stages—the 350-seat Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater, and the flexible 110-seat Marion Huber Theater. In 2020 we expanded our campus to 80,000 square feet with the opening of the Center for New Work, Education and Design. Two River Theater has commissioned and premiered original projects including Be More Chill by Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz (the theater’s first Broadway production) and Hurricane Diane by former Playwright-in-Residence Madeleine George (which won an Obie Award for its Off-Broadway run), and in June 2019, Two River was nationally recognized by USA TODAY as one of “10 great places to see a play.” Two River Theater is led by Artistic Director Justin Waldman and Managing Director Nora DeVeau-Rosen.

Photo Credit: Brad Resnick