Two River's A Little Shakes Program to Return With LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST

One of Two River Theater's most popular programs, A Little Shakespeare, is back for its 11th season with Shakespeare's classic comedy, Love's Labour's Lost. This raucous celebration of head versus heart is adapted and directed by Tai Thompson (Warriors Don't Cry) and performed and supported backstage by local high school students. The show will run in the Marion Huber Theater at Two River Theater from March 1 - 10, 2024 as a 90-minute abridged version.

“I adore this play,” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “The hilarity of the folly of youth meets the bittersweet reality of adulthood. It is the perfect piece for these incredible high school artists and artisans to immerse themselves in. Led by a brilliant director in Tai Thompson and supported by Two River's unparalleled Education Department, Little Shakes injects a beautiful and palpable energy in Red Bank and the surrounding communities.”

“I love that we get to explore both tragedies and comedies through the Little Shakes program, and it's high time for a laugh,” says Director of Education Kate Cordaro. “We have assembled an incredible group of young actors for this production, and we are thrilled to start dissecting this very silly play with them.”

The cast will feature Anthony Cea (Costard) from Howell High School, Blake Ellis (Don Adriano de Armado) from East Brunswick Magnet School, Zelda Golland (Moth) from Red Bank Regional High School, Baku Gurango (Berowne) from UCVTS - Academy for Performing Arts, Layla Kuya (Anthony Dull) from East Brunswick Magnet School, Vivian Oliver (Katherine / Holofernes) from Middletown High School North, Paula De Sousa Rego (Jaquenetta / Marcade) from East Brunswick Magnet School, Sophia Rivera (Boyet) from Howell High School, Lydia Smith (Princess of France) from Henry Hudson Regional School, Kalin Tomahatsch (Longaville) from East Brunswick Magnet School, Anyi Vasquez (Rosaline / Nathaniel) from East Brunswick Magnet School, and Lucas Vitale (King Ferdinand of Navarre) from East Brunswick Magnet School.

The creative team includes Tai Thompson Adaptor/Director, Juson Williams Assistant Director, Jessica Parks Scenic Designer, Terrell Jenkins Costume Designer, Emmanuel Delgado Lighting Designer, Ben Scheff Sound Designer, Elissa Wolf Dramaturg, and Michaella Craver Stage Manager.

Single tickets are on sale at tworivertheater.org or 732.345.1400. $20 for Adults & $15 for Children 12 and Under (not included in subscription series).

Learn more about the show at Click Here

Learn more about all of Two River's Educational offerings at https://tworivertheater.org/education/

Two River Theater produces American and world classics, new plays and musicals, programs for young people, and festivals of new work. Each year, we serve over 20,000 students, families and community members through our 4-6 show season, and 40+ events that reflect our diverse community of Monmouth County. Two River produces work on two stages—the 350-seat Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater, and the flexible 110-seat Marion Huber Theater. In 2020 we expanded our campus to 80,000 square feet with the opening of the Center for New Work, Education and Design. Two River Theater has commissioned and premiered original projects including Be More Chill by Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz (the theater's first Broadway production) and Hurricane Diane by former Playwright-in-Residence Madeleine George (which won an Obie Award for its Off-Broadway run), and in June 2019, Two River was nationally recognized by USA TODAY as one of “10 great places to see a play.” Two River Theater is led by Artistic Director Justin Waldman and Managing Director Nora DeVeau-Rosen.