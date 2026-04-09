Trio Candesco To Close Princeton Symphony Orchestra Chamber Series At Trinity

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Trio Candesco will perform as part of the Princeton Symphony Orchestra Chamber Series at Trinity on Thursday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Church in Princeton, New Jersey. The program will conclude the current season of the chamber music series.

The ensemble will perform Arnold Bax’s Elegiac Trio, Harald Genzmer’s Trio for Flute, Viola, and Harp, Sofia Gubaidulina’s Garten von Freuden und Traurigkeiten (Garden of Joy and Sorrow), and Claude Debussy’s Sonata for Flute, Viola, and Harp. The trio includes Sarah Shin (flute), Jessica Thompson (viola), and Jacqueline Kerrod (harp).

Following the performance, attendees are invited to a reception in Pierce-Bishop Hall with refreshments prepared by members of the Princeton Festival Guild.

TICKET INFORMATION

Trinity Church is located at 33 Mercer Street in Princeton, New Jersey. General admission tickets are $45, with a 50 percent discount available for children ages 5–17. Tickets and additional information are available at princetonsymphony.org or by calling 609-497-0020.