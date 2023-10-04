Tower Of Power's 55th Anniversary Tour Comes To MPAC, November 5

Tower Of Power's 55th Anniversary Tour Comes To MPAC, November 5

Tower of Power, known for their iconic horn-led funk and soul sound, is celebrating 55 years of touring and comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Sunday, November 5 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $40-$80.

“55 years have flashed before us in the blink of an eye, and this year has been extraordinary,” shared Emilio Castillo - founder and bandleader for Tower of Power. “From a late night Jazz Fest performance in New Orleans with the Symphony to festivals and clubs across the UK and Europe, we couldn’t be more thrilled to celebrate this moment with our fans across the globe. Here’s to 55 more!”

For over 55 years, Tower of Power has delivered the best in funk and soul music. “We were a Soul band called The Motowns,” recalls Emilio Castillo, founder of Tower of Power. “Rocco was the bass player, I was there, and my brother was the drummer. I met ‘Doc’ Kupka back in 1968 and gave him an audition. He came in the band, and we eventually changed our name to the Tower of Power.” East Bay Grease defined their sound and landed them with Warner Brothers. Bump City, their 1972 debut for the label, was a hit on both the Billboard 200 and the R&B Albums chart and netted them the hits “You’re Still A Young Man” and “Down to The Nightclub.” The 70s were a boom period with radio classics like “So Very Hard to Go” and “What Is Hip?”, and the band continued to tour and record over the years. Castillo says their love of the stage is the same today as it was back in 1968.

The band has long since surpassed Castillo’s modest aspirations, traveling the world, enjoying hit singles on their own and backing legendary artists including Otis Redding, Elton John, Santana, the Grateful Dead, John Lee Hooker, Aerosmith, Bonnie Raitt, and countless others. In the process they’ve defined an “Oakland soul” sound as instantly recognizable as those from Castillo’s hometown, Detroit, as well as inspirations like Memphis and Philadelphia.

For more information, please visit towerofpower.com.




Recommended For You