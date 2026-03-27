Tony Shalhoub Joins Lighthouse International Film Festival as Special Guest

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Award-winning actor Tony Shalhoub will appear as a special guest at this year’s edition of The Lighthouse International Film Festival (LIFF), taking place June 10-14 on Long Beach Island, New Jersey.

As a special guest of the festival, Shalhoub will participate in a conversation following a festival screening of the 1996 film Big Night, where he will offer insights into his career and creative process, moderated by Jason Alexander. Co-director Campbell Scott will be in attendance for the screening.

“We’re truly honored to welcome Tony Shalhoub to Long Beach Island and celebrate the 30th anniversary of his remarkable movie Big Night with our audiences. There could not be a more fitting place given its Jersey Shore setting and the fact that it was filmed there,” said Will Kuhn, Lighthouse International Film Festival’s Executive Director.

Tony Shalhoub is a Tony, Golden Globe, and four-time Emmy Award-winning actor known for his iconic roles in Monk and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He recently reprised his role as Adrian Monk in Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, earning SAG and Critics’ Choice nominations. His career spans film, television, and Broadway, including The Band’s Visit, Big Night, and Men in Black.

The Lighthouse International Film Festival on Long Beach Island, New Jersey, now in its 18th year, aims to showcase a diverse lineup of independent films, foster emerging talent, and create connections between filmmakers and audiences. This year will also feature a previously announced five-day acting masterclass designed and taught by Tony Award-winning performer Jason Alexander.

Additional programming details, including screening schedules and ticket information, will be announced in the coming weeks. Festival passes are now available here.