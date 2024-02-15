Time For Three Will Perform With the Princeton Symphony Orchestra Next Month

GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning trio Time For Three (TF3) will appear with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) at performances the weekend of March 9-10. They will perform Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts’ Contact, written specifically for the ensemble in 2022 and featured on the trio’s award-winning album Letters for the Future. Also on the program are Bulgarian composer Marin Goleminov’s The Fire Dancer: Suite from the Ballet, inspired by an ancient Bulgarian spirit ritual, and Sergei Prokofiev’s Selections from Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64, his ballet based on the classic story of star-crossed lovers.

Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov conducts the concerts which take place on Saturday, March 9 at 8pm and Sunday, March 10 at 4pm at Richardson Auditorium on the campus of Princeton University. The Sunday performance will be preceded by a 3pm pre-concert talk hosted by Maestro Milanov.

Milanov is enthusiastic about the upcoming performances. He says, “I’ve known this exhilarating trio from my days in Philadelphia, and we’ve twice featured them at our annual Princeton Festival. I’m thrilled to bring them to Richardson Auditorium to play Kevin Puts’ highly regarded work with our full orchestra. I’m also delighted to introduce one of Bulgaria’s most celebrated composers, Marin Goleminov, with music from his beautiful ballet.”

GRAMMY® and Emmy-winning ensemble Time For Three (TF3) defies conventions with their genre-bending excellence. Spanning classical music, Americana, and singer-songwriter styles, their captivating sound merges eras, styles, and traditions. Comprising Charles Yang, Nicolas Kendall, and Ranaan Meyer, TF3's remarkable blend of instruments and voices resonates with listeners globally. Collaborating with contemporary classical composers like Chris Brubeck and Pulitzer Prize winners William Bolcom and Jennifer Higdon, TF3's recent commission, Contact, premiered with the San Francisco Symphony and The Philadelphia Orchestra. Their album, Letters for the Future, conducted by Xian Zhang, reached the Billboard top 10 and won a GRAMMY®. With charismatic performances on renowned stages, TF3's versatility shines through collaborations with artists like Ben Folds and Arlo Guthrie. Their achievements, including an Emmy and collaborations with acclaimed artists, showcase TF3's unwavering dedication to pushing creative boundaries and captivating audiences worldwide.

Kevin Puts won the GRAMMY® Award for Best Contemporary Classical Composition for his work Contact, which explores themes of the human need for connection and the greater beyond; its final movement draws on the traditional Bulgarian melody gankino horo (Ganka’s Dance). Marin Goleminov’s The Fire Dancer Suite is pulled from his ballet inspired by a traditional Bulgarian spirit ritual in which people called “Nestinari” dance or tread on burning embers. Sergei Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet musically presents the various characters and scenes of Shakespeare’s tragic love story as the music follows the narrative arc.

Performances take place on Saturday, March 9 at 8pm and Sunday, March 10 at 4pm at Richardson Auditorium. Youths 5-17 receive a 50% discount with an adult purchase. To purchase single tickets to any orchestral performance, visit the Princeton Symphony Orchestra website at princetonsymphony.org or call 609-497-0020.

Programs, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.