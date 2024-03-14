Tickets to go on Sale Next Week for GEM OF THE OCEAN at Two River Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Century Cycle continues in Red Bank with August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean, the seventh production in Two River Theater’s commitment to stage all ten of Wilson’s visionary epics. Directed by award-winning Delicia Turner Sonnenberg (Appropriate, Trouble in Mind), Gem of the Ocean will run in the Joan and Robert M. Rechnitz Theater June 8 – June 30, 2024. A special presale for subscribers will be held March 14-17. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning March 18 at noon.

“August Wilson’s profound impact on the American Theatre, writ large, has been instrumental to the history of Two River Theater,” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “It fills me with joy and reverence to continue this dialogue with greatness. Twenty years ago, I had the immense privilege to be in the orbit of the original production of Gem of the Ocean, so to rejoin this journey with beloved artists and friends like Crystal, Brandon, and Delicia is truly an honor.”

The show will feature beloved Two River artists Crystal A. Dickinson (Broadway: Clybourne Park, You Can’t Take It With You) and Brandon J. Dirden (Broadway: Skeleton Crew, Take Me Out and August Wilson’s Jitney).

The show focuses on Citizen Barlow, who is looking for peace. To get it, he’ll knock at Aunt Ester’s door every day if that’s what it takes. Set in 1904, the opening installment in August Wilson’s The American Century Cycle includes the playwright’s most fantastical journey, where the secrets of the past point towards future liberation.

August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

TICKET INFORMATION

Regular ticket prices range from $45-$75, and can be purchased by phone, in person or at www.tworivertheater.org. Discounts are available for seniors, military, and ticket buyers age 35 and under. Groups of 10 or more receive a 20% discount, and should email groups@trtc.org directly to book. Two-show subscriptions are also available for purchase for just $120. Subscriptions can be purchased online, by phone or at the Box Office.

ACCESS SERVICES

Access services for Gem of the Ocean will include a Pay-What-You-Wish performance on Saturday, June 15 at 1pm, an open-captioned and audio described performance on June 29 at 3PM, a Play Date on June 22 at 1PM, offering free childcare services and discounted tickets for caregivers attending that performance. For more information on Two River Theater’s access services, visit https://tworivertheater.org/accessibility/