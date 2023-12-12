Tickets to Taylor Dayne And Almost Queen to Go On Sale at BergenPAC This Week

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

Tickets go on sale today, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 at 10 a.m.

bergenPAC  will present two new shows for the 2024 season. Taylor Dayne on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 7 p.m.; Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen on Saturday, June 15, 2024. Tickets go on sale today, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 at 10 a.m. Visit Click Here or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Taylor Dayne

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 8 p.m.

$39-$85

Taylor Dayne is an American pop icon. With a career spanning three decades, Taylor's

groundbreaking debut single “Tell It To My Heart” turned her into an overnight international star in 1987. She followed the smash hit with 17 Top 20 singles over the course of her three-decade career, including Number Ones “Love Will Lead You Back” “Prove Your Love” and “I'll always Love You.” Taylor has sold over 75 million albums and singles worldwide, earned three GRAMMY nominations, an American Music Award, multiple New York Music Awards, received New York Music Hall of Fame honors and ranked as the Number 18 Female Dance artist of all time by Rolling Stone magazine. She is one of the very few artists in musical history to successfully crossover into almost every musical genre and chart with hit singles in Pop, Dance, R&B, Adult contemporary and Rock.

By the late 90s, Taylor's career grew further as an actress. She appeared in film, TV and stage, from Broadway favorites like Elton John's award-winning production of “Aida,” and Mel Brooks “Archie” and “Mehitable,” to working with legendary composer Jules Styne to reprise the role of Fanny Brice on Broadway. 

Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen

Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 8 p.m.

$45-$85

The most authentic Queen live show since the days of Queen themselves. A deliberate four-piece band, Almost Queen delivers a live performance showcasing signature four-part harmonies and intricate musical interludes. Donning genuine costumes, Almost Queen recaptures the live energy and precision that is the ultimate Queen experience. 

bergenPAC

30 North Van Brunt Street

Englewood, NJ 07631
(201) 227-1030
www.bergenpac.org

About bergenPAC:

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area's cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.

For updates, “Like” bergenPAC on Facebook (facebook.com/#!/bergenpacfan), follow @bergenPAC on Twitter and Instagram, follow us on LinkedIn and visit our website at www.bergenpac.org.


