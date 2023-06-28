Tickets to HAIR at Two River Theater to Go on Sale in July

Hair will run September 30 – October 22, 2023 in the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

Tickets to HAIR at Two River Theater to Go on Sale in July

Two River Theater has revealed onsale dates for their production of the American Love-Rock Musical, Hair, directed by Craig Noel Award winner James Vásquez (Under a Baseball Sky, American Mariachi) and with original choreography by Mayte Natalio (Love in Hate Nation). Donors, subscribers and groups will be able to purchase tickets through an exclusive presale running July 5-8 and the general public may purchase tickets beginning July 10. Hair will run September 30 – October 22, 2023 in the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater.

 

Let the sunshine in! During the Summer of Love, a group of young Americans dream of a beautiful future filled with harmony and understanding. The groundbreaking rock musical includes the Grammy Award™-winning hits “Aquarius,” “Good Morning Starshine,” and the title song’s ode to long, brilliant, beautiful “Hair!” With Book and Lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado, and Music by Galt MacDermot, Vásquez and Natalio bring to Two River their 2021 staging from The Old Globe Theatre, which was hailed as, “A first-class production. A Hair to seek out (San Diego Story).” Peace now, freedom now, Hair now!

 

To see the full 2023/2024 Season, the first slate of programming from Two River’s new Artistic Director Justin Waldman and Managing Director Nora DeVeau-Rosen, visit Click Here.

 

TICKET INFORMATION

Regular ticket prices range from $50-$80. 2023/24 subscribers will receive a 10% discount on additional tickets, donors 15% and groups of 10 or more, 20%. Presale tickets are available to donors and subscribers when they log into their online account July 5-8 at Click Here or by calling the Box Office at 732.345.1400. Tickets for the general public will be on sale beginning July 10 and can be purchased by phone, in person or on the website. Groups should email groups@trtc.org directly. A nonrefundable 50% deposit will be required to secure group tickets.  

 

Interested in a special, Opening Night experience? Get ready to wine and dine like a VIP! As a tribute to this historic production, and to help kick-off our 30th anniversary year, Two River is hosting an exclusive fundraising event at the opening night celebration of Hair. Event sponsors and dinner ticket buyers will enjoy a funky pre-show dinner in the Marion Huber theater, premium seats to the opening night performance and get a chance to get down with the cast at the after-party. But that's not all - sponsors will have never-before-offered, unique behind-the-scenes access to the production's music, producing process, creative team and artists, beginning in September 2023.

 

Sponsorship packages are available now. Get them before it’s too late, as there is limited availability. Dinner tickets will go on sale July 24. Sponsorship packages range from $1,000-$10,000, and individual tickets are $350. For more information or to become an event sponsor, please contact Katie Benson, Special Events Manager, at kbenson@trtc.org or 732.345.1400 x 1817.

 

Plays, artists, dates, and ticket prices are subject to change.




