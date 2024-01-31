Theater To Go Continues Salute To NJ Playwrights At MCCC's Kelsey Theatre With A LOVESONG FOR MISS LYDIA February 9-11

Theater to Go Presents "A Lovesong for Miss Lydia" by Don Evans at MCCC's Kelsey Theatre Feb. 9-11

New Jersey playwrights will continue to take their place in the spotlight when Theater to Go presents "A Lovesong for Miss Lydia," written by the late Don Evans of Trenton, at Mercer County Community College's (MCCC) Kelsey Theatre, Feb. 9-11.

Theater to Go continues its salute to playwrights from The Garden State with Evans' story of Lydia Frazier, an elderly widow and a pillar of her church, who is living out her life with quiet dignity in her modest home. Things change when Lydia decides to take in a boarder, the charming and apparently unscrupulous Mahlon, who loses no time in working his wiles on his trusting, vulnerable landlady, despite the cautious warnings of her well-meaning friends.

Evans was a prolific playwright and member of the Black Arts movement of the 1960s and 70s, focusing on the African-American experience. He was department chair of African American studies at The College of New Jersey, where the black box theater is named in his honor. Evans also taught at Princeton and Rutgers universities over the years, and was a founder of Trenton's Players Company. "A Lovesong for Miss Lydia" is considered one of his most poignant works.

Evans passed away in 2003, and Theater to Go honors his legacy with this production. Evan's eldest son, Todd Evans, joins the production in the role of Ostell. Todd is founder of Don Evans Players of Willingboro,N.J., named in honor of his father in an effort to continue his legacy and his commitment to community theater and the arts.

Directed by Ruth Markoe of Lawrenceville, N.J., "A Lovesong for Miss Lydia" stars Mimi B. Francis of North Brunswick, N.J., as Lydia; Kyle Moore of Ewing, N.J., as Mahlon; Todd Evans of Trenton, N.J., as Ostell; and Karen Hilton of Trenton as Sarah. The creative team includes Rachel Jenkins (stage manager); Christine Heffron of Hamilton, N.J., (assistant stage manager); Ian Smith of Maple Shade, N.J., (set design); Jackson Siegel of West Windsor, N.J., (lighting design); Eric Collins of Trenton (sound design); and Mellissa Rittmann of Ewing, N.J., (costumes).

Performances of "A Lovesong for Miss Lydia" are Friday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. An Opening Night Gala with cast and crew follows the Feb. 9 performance. Performances will be at the Kelsey Theatre on the MCCC West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for children and students, and may be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the Kelsey Box Office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. - noon, at (609) 570-3333. Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the theater. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.




Recommended For You