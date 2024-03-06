The Willie Nile Band Comes To Debonair Music Hall In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Black Box Studios will present The Willie Nile Band, with opener Debra Devi, on Friday, April 5th, 2024, 8:00PM at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road in Teaneck, NJ 07666. Doors open at 6:30; tickets are $30 in advance (or $35 at the door) and are available now at www.debonairmusichall.com.

Willie Nile's album Streets Of New York was hailed as “a platter for the ages” by Uncut. Rolling Stone listed The Innocent Ones as one of the “Top Ten Best Under-The-Radar Albums of 2011” and BBC Radio called it “THE rock ‘n' roll album of the year.” His single from that album, “One Guitar,” was the “Top Pick of the Week” in USA Today.

Bono, Bruce Springsteen, Pete Townshend, Lou Reed, Lucinda Williams, Jim Jarmusch, and Little Steven are among those who have sung his praises. His album, American Ride, won “Best Rock Album of the Year” at the Independent Music Awards. It appeared on dozens of year-end Top Ten lists for 2013 and was voted “Album Of The Year” by Twangville Magazine. Bono called it, “One of the great guides to unraveling the mystery that is the troubled beauty of America.”

In November 2014 he released an album of piano-based songs, If I Was A River, to great critical acclaim. MOJO wrote about his 2016 album World War Willie, “Four Stars! The real thing…stomp-‘til-ready rock'n'roll…timeless fare.” It won Album of the Year Reader's Poll from Twangville Magazine and made numerous top ten lists for Album of the Year.

His album Positively Bob: Willie Nile Sings Bob Dylan from 2017 was hailed as “one of the best Dylan tribute albums ever made.” Powerpop Magazine wrote: “Astoundingly great…must be heard to be believed. If this doesn't get your blood flowing, seek medical help.” And the Associated Press said his 2018 album Children Of Paradise “Might be the best album of his career!”

Willie has toured across the U.S. with The Who and has sung with Bruce Springsteen and Ringo Starr. As the induction program from the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame says: “His live performances are legendary.” His 2020 album New York At Night got rave reviews, with The Associated Press calling it: “As sharp and guitar-driven as ever…the fire within Nile, once a peer of The Replacements and The Clash, continues to light a similar torch…anthemic…custom made for these times.” Downbeat Magazine calling it a “sonic love letter to Gotham.”

His recent studio album The Day The Earth Stood Still features a duet with Steve Earle on the song “Blood On Your Hands.” The London Times called him “A man who embodies the true spirit of rock n' roll.” The New Yorker wrote that Willie Nile is “One of the most brilliant singer-songwriters of the past 30 years.”

Last fall Willie released a new single, “Wake Up America”, a duet with Steve Earle. It's a call for the better angels of the country to stand up and be counted. He is currently working on a “Best Of” compilation for release in spring and is doing some Career Retrospective shows here and there leading up to it's release. Willie is now touring in North America and lives in New York City.

Debra Devi plays "dreamy blues-rock and blistering psychedelic jams" (Relix) driven by her soulful voice and expressive guitar playing. American Blues Scene calls Devi "one of today's top female blues-rock guitarists," comparing her to Samantha Fish and Susan Tedeschi.

Devi's latest EP, Jamification Station Vol. 1, reached #5 on the Relix/Jambands Top 30 Radio Chart, staying on the chart for 3 months. Gov't Mule bassist Jorgen Carlsson joined Devi on her previous EP A Zillion Stars Overhead. Americana Highways calls their collaboration "exciting and mesmerizing." Based in Jersey City, Devi has opened for Joan Osborne, Jesse Malin, Ana Popovic, Fantastic Cat and more.