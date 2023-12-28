The ShowRoom Hosts MADE IN JERSEY Film Series in January

The ShowRoom will host a January "Made in Jersey" film series, spotlighting movies filmed in New Jersey. The series will run on the last four Tuesdays of the month. Titles include Atlantic City on January 9th, Stardust Memories on January 16th, Welcome to the Dollhouse on January 23rd, and Clerks on January 30th. All screenings begin at 7:30pm. The ShowRoom, Asbury Park’s home of movies and more, located at 707 Cookman Ave., Asbury Park, NJ. For more information about the these screenings contact hello@showroomcinemas.com

The series kicks off with Louis Malle's critically-acclaimed 1980 drama, Atlantic City. In a corrupt city, a small-time gangster and the estranged wife of a pot dealer find themselves thrown together in an escapade of love, money, drugs and danger. The film documents Atlantic City’s time of transition from seaside resort to glitzy casino mecca. It’s a nostalgic juxtaposition of deterioration and renewal. Nominated for the "Big Five" at the Academy Awards, Atlantic City didn't take home the OSCARs, but does maintain a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Next is Woody Allen's Stardust Memories. Filmed in Asbury Park, Belmar, Deal, Hoboken, Neptune City, and Ocean Grove, this 1980 classic asks "Can a comedian evolve into a challenging artist?" Not in the public's view, as filmmaker Sandy Bates learns the hard way when audiences prefer his earlier slapstick comedies over his more recent high-minded work. Invited to attend a retrospective of his work, the former funny man must come to terms with critics, audiences, lovers and, ultimately, himself.

The series continues with Todd Solondz’s dark comedy debut, Welcome to the Dollhouse. Filmed primarily in West Caldwell, the 1995 indie hit, and coming-of-age nightmare, has become a cult classic. Follow middle-schooler Dawn Weiner who is teased unmercifully both at school and at home. A middle child, Dawn can't seem to find a place to belong. Although she has a crush on a cute boy, she can only catch the attention of the neighborhood bully. The film was the winner of the Grand Jury Prize at 1996's Sundance film festival.

The series closes with quintessential Jersey flick, Clerks, which will be celebrating its 30th anniversary. Filmed in Leonardo on a shoestring budget, Jersey native Kevin Smith's 1994 debut film has amassed a devoted following and spawned two sequels. Clerks follows Dante, who is called in to cover a shift at his convenience store on his day off. His friend Randal helps him pass the time, neglecting his video-store customers next door to hang out in the Quick Stop. The uneventful day is disrupted by news that one of Dante's ex-girlfriends has died. After attending her memorial service, Dante muses over staying with current girlfriend or reuniting with ex.