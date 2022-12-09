Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Roxey Ballet and the Lambertville Historical Society to Present A VERY LAMBERTVILLE HOLIDAY CELEBRATION

The joyful holiday event will be presented live at the Music Mountain Theater on Wednesday, December 21 at 7 p.m.

Dec. 09, 2022  

The Roxey Ballet and the Lambertville Historical Society will present "A Very Lambertville Holiday Celebration". This artistic collaboration between the two Lambertville non-profits will feature curated selections from a decade's worth of local holiday music, previously featured on the historical society's annual CD. Professionally choreographed dance by The Roxey Ballet will bring this well-loved tradition to life, the story of our river town and the holiday season. Now in its second year, the production will feature new music and choreography along with last year's favorites, and special guest appearances by Roxey Ballet alumni.

The joyful holiday event will be presented live at the Music Mountain Theater (1483 NJ-179, Lambertville) on Wednesday, December 21 at 7 p.m.

Since the destruction of The Roxey Ballet Company's Black Box Theater in Lambertville during Hurricane Ida, the company has moved its headquarters to Frenchtown, NJ. The Roxey Ballet remains committed to providing arts to the region as is evidenced in their extensive local performance schedule. The Mill Ballet School was also forced to move their studio from their Lambertville home due to the effects of the storm and now provides rehearsal space to The Roxey Ballet at their new home in New Hope, PA. New Hope and Lambertville are technically two towns, but they are one community that supports and sustains one another. After Hurricane Ida, Music Mountain Theater graciously presented a venue for the ballet and the opportunity to move this evening of holiday music and dance to their facility. A new tradition born from the tragedy was made.

Make "A Very Lambertville Holiday Celebration" part of your annual holiday traditions. Proceeds will benefit The Roxey Ballet restoration.

Want to stay home and watch the show? You may live stream all holiday performances from your living room.

For tickets and information please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2214021®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.roxeyballet.org%2Fa-very-lambertville-holiday-celebration?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



