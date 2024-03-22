The Ma'ayanot Yeshiva High School Drama Society Will Perform THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

The Ma'ayanot Yeshiva High School Drama Society, in ongoing partnership with Black Box Studios, will present The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time, based on the novel by Mark Haddon and adapted by Simon Stephens. The acclaimed play will be presented live on stage in the new Ma'ayanot Performing Arts Center at 1650 Palisade Avenue, Teaneck NJ 07666 on Tuesday, April 9th; Wednesday, April 10th; and Thursday, April 11th at 7:30PM. Recommended for audiences 13+, there is limited seating per show; tickets -- $15 for general admission and $10 for students/senior citizens -- are on sale now at: .

In this winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play as well as the 2013 Olivier Award for Best New Play, fifteen-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: he is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Now it is seven minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor’s dead dog, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world...

The Drama Society's student director is Sophie Fine (a junior); apprentice student directors are Adina Goldstein and Kaila Novoseller (sophomores); and the production stage manager is Shani Machlis (a senior). The cast features talent representing all four grades including Miriam Blech, Tzipporah Chouake, Adina Goldstein, Shira Halberstam, Leah Staub, Eleaya Jacob, Layla Jacobson, Chana Kritchevski, Sophie Muschel, Kaila Novoseller, Chaya Spool, Ayelet Strauss. The behind-the-scenes tech and design team includes Abby Berenholtz (lighting design/board op/asst. stage manager), Elianna Hyman (props and set), Devorah Luber (sound design/board op), and Hannah Tollinsky (sound design/board op) along with Lily Farbowitz (publicity), Perla Brodchandel (asst. stage manager), Dafna Vega (stage crew/set design), Tovah Judkin (hair & makeup), Jordana Bruschansky (hair & makeup), and Maya Rockoff (hair & makeup). Ms. Esther Brodsky, Ma'ayanot art teacher and a Drama Society alum, is art consultant; and Ms. Samantha Kur, English Department Chair, serves as the Ma'ayanot Arts Department chair. The show's director is Matt Okin, Black Box Artistic Director and Ma'ayanot's long-time performing arts and Drama Society head.

Past Drama Society/Black Box productions include: Matilda The Musical, Fools by Neil Simon, Into The Woods, Golden Boy by Clifford Odetts, The Ballad Of The Sad Cafe by Edward Albee adapted from the novella by Carson McCullers, Blue Stockings by Jessica Swale as well as A Few Good Men, Street Scene, The Grapes Of Wrath, My Aunt's Son Vinny, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, Detective Story, and Odett's masterwork Paradise Lost. In very late Spring, an end-of-season play reading is being scheduled for a one-night only benefit performance at the nearby Debonair Music Hall, where Black Box is now in residence.

The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., NY.