The MAC Players to Present JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at The Middletown Arts Center

The MAC Players at the Middletown Arts Center will present the timeless, rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar over two weekends, March 1-3 and March 8-10, 2024. The first musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to be produced for the professional stage, Jesus Christ Superstar has wowed audiences for over 50 years!

ABOUT JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, Superstar follows the last week of Jesus Christ's life. The story told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire.

Kathy Connolly directs The MAC Players' production of Jesus Christ Superstar, aided by Victoria Keiser (Assistant Director), Eric Sayre (Musical Director) and Samantha Amaral (Choreographer). The play stars Chris Morrisy (Jesus), Aidan Panno (Judas), Emily DeMaio (Mary Magdalene), Rach Phelan (Pontius Pilate), Lizzy Stefanic (King Herod), Patrick Comey (Annas), John Paul Durazzo (Caiaphas), Conor McCormick (Simon) and Brenden Kortenhaus (Peter).

SHOWTIMES

Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2 at 7 p.m. | Sunday, March 3 at 2 p.m.

Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9 at 7 p.m. | Sunday, March 10 at 2 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $15-$30 for adults and $15-$25 for students/seniors with reserved seating. Purchase tickets online at middletownarts.org or call the MAC Box Office at 732.706.4100. The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street, Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the station-metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.