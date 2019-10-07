The B Street Band To Play At The Wyckoff Family YMCA, October 25

The Wyckoff Family YMCA is proud to present the B Street Band : A Tribute to the Boss. The event will include a cash bar, a beer garden, and food trucks.

Doors open at 7 pm, the concert starts at 8 pm. General admission $30. Purchase your tickets at www.YArtsSeason.org. Wyckoff Family YMCA; 691 Wyckoff Avenue; Wyckoff, NJ 07481

From the heart of the Jersey shore, "Backstreets" was the first band in the world to do a unique tribute to a live performer. There are now an estimated 140,000 tribute bands following their lead and performing all over the world.

Nearly 6000 performances later, now named the BSTREETBAND-they are still the hardest working tribute band on the circuit with 175+ shows per year throughout the country-including really large venues!





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You