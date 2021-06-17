The Axelrod Performing Arts Center Presents UP ON THE ROOF Summer Concerts

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center hosts the "Up on the Roof" Vogel Summer Concert Series on the outdoor upper deck at Bell Works in Holmdel and in Asbury Park at the Arthur Pryor Bandshell on the boardwalk with an impressive variety of Broadway stars and favorite local musical artists. Kicking things off on June 23rd are Broadway sweethearts Jarrod Spector & Kelli Barrett in Asbury Park at the Arthur Pryor Bandshell!

Jarrod made Broadway history as the longest playing Frankie Valli in the hit musical Jersey Boys and received Tony and Outer Critics nomination for creating the role of Barry Mann in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and recently portrayed Sonny Bono in The Cher Musical. Kelli has appeared on Broadway in Doctor Zhivago, Wicked, Baby It's You and The Royal Family. Off Broadway she originated the role of Sherrie in Rock of Ages.

On June 24th will be The Wicked Divas, starring two of Broadway's favorite witches from the blockbuster musical "Wicked," Alli Mauzey and Dee Roscioli, who will sing songs their favorite Broadway musicals.

Following closely after on July 15th will be The Weeklings, the popular Beatles tribute band that originated in New Jersey and has gone on to national acclaim.

Tony-nominated Broadway star, from the original company of "Rent" and "Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida," Adam Pascal will perform on July 29th.

Returning to the Jersey Shore by popular demand, The Doo Wop Project, five guys from Broadway's "Jersey Boys" and "Motown the Musical" accompanied by a five-piece band, will perform shows on the weekend of August 7th and 8th. "American Idol" favorites and Broadway stars Ace Young ("Grease" and "Hair") and Diana DeGarmo ("Hairspray") will take the stage on August 12th, and the Shore's most popular Motown tribute band The Motor City Revue will create their authentic musical magic on August 26th. Most shows are presented at 5:30 PM and 8 PM but check the schedule on the website here: (Schedule )

Paola Zamudio, the Creative Director of Bell Works, is "...extremely excited to bring Broadway to the Metro burb this summer. After the year we have all had, it is so relieving to see music and art back at Bell Works-something we all need, to stay inspired."

APAC has been a member of the Bell Works community since winter 2020, in a studio which houses the Axelrod Performing Arts Academy and its ballet company the Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater.

"The Bell Works Team is grateful for the partnership with Axelrod Performing Arts Center," continues Zamudio, "...I am over the moon to welcome local musicians, performers, artists to our space to engage with our community, and enhance this ecosystem that we have all created. Let's dance...and all that jazz!"

APAC is also offering shows at the newly restored Arthur Pryor Bandshell on the Asbury Park Boardwalk on Wednesday nights. We began the series with a special concert featuring the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra playing the music of Asbury Park's legendary bandleader Arthur Pryor. The band is led by its founder and Asbury Park native Rick Benjamin, who was a student at Julliard when he discovered thousands of Pryor scores abandoned in a warehouse in Asbury Park. Tim McLoone, of the Iron Whale, the restaurant that provides food and beverage service for the Bandshell, enthuses, "As a musician myself, I could not be more excited about finally activating the Arthur Pryor Bandshell and with that brilliant music. This is just the start of a brand-new era of live music on the Asbury Park Boardwalk."

For the complete schedule, tickets and rain dates, visit axelrodartscenter.com.