Take A Trip To ALMOST, MAINE At The Blue Moon Theatre

Directed by Anthony Appel, the romantic comedy opens February 9, 2024.

By: Jan. 19, 2024





Celebrate Valentines Day with a story of love, loss, friendship, and hope under the magical light of Aurora Borealis at The Blue Moon Theatre by seeing "Almost, Maine" by John Cariani.

Directed by Anthony Appel, the romantic comedy opens February 9, 2024 and runs two weekends with shows Friday and Saturday nights at 8pm and a special 2pm matinee on February 18, 2024.

Following the outline of classic love stories like "Valentines Day" and "Love, Actually"; "Almost, Maine" features eight vignettes that occur simultaneously and tells the stories of nineteen residents of the small and snowy town of Almost, located in the remote heart of Aroostook County in northern Maine, as the northern lights passes over town. Each vignette tells a different story of a couple in town, but as the Aurora Borealis becomes visible it leaves moments of magic in its path for each couple.

The show stars Nikoleta Barboni as Ginette and Marvalyn, Patrick Connelly as Man, Jami Cubbler as Waitress, Alair Diremigio as East and Phil, Andrew Fralinger as Pete and Lendall, Desiree Lara as Glory and Gail, Tara Lessig as Rhonda, Evan Long as Randy, Nance Reeves as Hope, Angela Robb as Sandrine and Marci, Patrick Walton as Steve and Chad, and David Warren as Jimmy and Dave. Over half of the cast makes their on stage debut with The Blue Moon Theatre with this production along with director and set/lighting designer Anthony Appel and stage manager Dawn Zaleski also making their Blue Moon debuts in their roles. The creative team is also rounded out with sound and prop design by Cheryl Stark and costume design by Angela Robb.

In fact, "Almost, Maine" is director Anthony Appel's directorial debut. He says "'Almost, Maine' is a captivating play known for it's heartfelt exploration of love and human connections. Its whimsical and poignant scenes offer a unique storytelling experience making it an inspiring choice for a first time director. The play's blend of romance, humor, and emotion provides ample opportunities for creative interpretation. 'Almost, Maine's' poignant exploration of connection and vulnerability has left an indelible mark on me, making 'Almost, Maine; not just a play, but a meaningful reflection of my own journey through matters of the heart."

"Almost, Maine" is being produced with a special arrangement by Dramtists Play Service. For ticket information please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/almost-maine-by-john-cariani-tickets-793383099207?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwAR0t7dAU9d_3YpxZetYZ9Jh-S1pjZeDTWL4hYwkts6czZASUg1fyrDgWZg8

The Blue Moon Theatre is an all volunteer non-profit theatre located at 13 West Avenue in Woodstown New Jersey in the historic Woodstown Opera House. The intimate theatre holds less than 70 people and allows for no bad seat in the house. Visit https://www.thebluemoontheatre.com/ for more information about upcoming events and tickets.




Recommended For You