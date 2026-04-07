THE RESET: IMMERSIVE SOUND BATH EXPERIENCE Will Come to NJPAC

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New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present The RESET, a groundbreaking wellness event featuring an immersive sound bath experience. Scheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 8 p.m., this extraordinary gathering invites participants to rejuvenate their mind, body, and spirit. Attendees will be welcomed into a soothing sanctuary of music and holistic healing, right in the vibrant heart of Newark, offering a unique opportunity to reconnect and revitalize.



Led by renowned sound healing artist Davin Youngs, The RESET will feature a mesmerizing blend of improvisational vocals, looping devices, crystal-singing bowls, tuning forks, and electronic beats. Attendees will be guided through a transformative journey, surrounded by soothing sounds designed to promote relaxation, clarity, and renewal. The theater will be transformed into a tranquil haven, offering a space for deep rejuvenation and connection.



For those seeking an enhanced wellness experience, VIP tickets grant exclusive access to a 45-minute pre-show gentle yoga class led by Newark Yoga Movement in NJPAC's Chase Room. Beginning before The RESET, this calming session is designed to help participants release stress and prepare both mind and body for the immersive sound bath. The yoga class is suitable for all experience levels and offers a peaceful start to an evening dedicated to holistic well-being.