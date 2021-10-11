THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD Will Be Performed at Music Mountain Theatre

The Mystery of Edwin Drood, a hilarious musical whodunit, opens Friday at Music Mountain Theatre and will run through October 31st. This warm-hearted theatrical experience is presented as a show-within-a-show when the delightfully looney Victorian theatre company at the Music Hall Royale "puts on" its exuberant production of an unfinished Dickens mystery. (Dickens began writing the Mystery of Edwin Drood in 1870 but died the same year).

The story deals with John Jasper (Louis Palena), a Jekyll-and-Hyde choirmaster who is in love with his music student, Miss Rosa Bud (Jen Gursky) but Miss Bud is engaged to Jasper's nephew, the young Edwin Drood(Alison McMullen). Edwin Drood mysteriously disappears on a stormy Christmas Eve-but has Edwin Drood been murdered? And if so, then whodunnit Each show's audience will vote at their performance to determine the ending of Charles Dickens' final, unfinished novel.

Music Mountains own theatre company provides a wealth of talent in this production, all of whom handle playing multiple roles in this show-within-a-show. The remaining cast (and suspects) are Patrick Lavery, Cathy Alaimo, Rhett Commodaro, Jordan Brennan, Lauren Brader, John Fischer, David Whiteman, Alex Klein, Madison Kotnarowski, Libby Kane, Roger Madding, Michael Prikril, Mari Blake, and Chelsea Connelly. Jordan Brennan and Louis Palena share directing and choreographing, with musical direction by Jared Williams and technical direction by Chris Cichon.

Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00pm. Please note that there will not be a performance on October 29th.

The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and more recently, the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor air quality and reduce contaminants. In an abundance of caution & based on CDC recommendations as well as a desire to protect the health and welfare of all, face masks will be required for audience members. For more information on the theatre's safety protocols or to purchase a ticket, visit www.musicmountaintheatre.org or call (609) 397-3337.

Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey