THE LITTLE PRINCE Comes to The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) presents an elaborately staged reading of The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry on August 12th as part of their new programming for the next generation titled Classics for Kids! This stage version is by Rick Cummins and John Scoullar, based on the original novella. The reading will be directed by Artistic Director Bonnie J. Monte and the cast features many of STNJ's long-time company members as well as Peri Gilpin, who is best known for her portrayal of the character “Roz Doyle” on the long-running television series, Frasier.

The Cast:

Jon Barker returns to STNJ to play the role of The Aviator. He has been with the company for 13 seasons and was last seen in 2022 in STNJ's Twelfth Night and The Caretaker.

Dino Curia is playing the roles of The King, The Businessman, and The Geographer. He is in his fifth season with the company and was most recently seen in The Rose Tattoo.

Peri Gilpin joins the cast in the role of The Rose. She is best known for her roles as Roz Doyle in the NBC sitcom Frasier and Kim Keeler in the ABC Family drama series Make It or Break It. She has worked on numerous television shows, films, and on stages across the nation.

The Fox is played by Greg Jackson, who has been with the company for 20 seasons. He was last seen in last season's production of Enchanted April.

Isaac Hickox-Young plays the roles of The Conceited Man and The Lamplighter. This is his sixth season with the company, his most recent credit being The Rose Tattoo.

David Mattle is thrilled to be making his debut with The Shakespeare Theatre as The Little Prince. He has worked with Paramount Theatre Illinois and George Street Playhouse and has worked on several television, film, and voice-over projects. He hails from Chatham, NJ.

Billie Wyatt will play the role of The Snake. She was recently seen in STNJ's production of The Rose Tattoo. This summer she was a company member with the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival where she played Miranda in The Tempest and Fanny Dashwood in Sense and Sensibility.

Carolyne Leys will play the roles of The Desert Flower, Echo, a Pink Rose. This is her second season with the company and most recently she was a member of the 2023 Shakespeare LIVE! Educational Touring Company.

The Director:

Bonnie J. Monte is in her 33rd season as the company's Artistic Director. Under her leadership for over three decades, the Theatre has evolved into one of the most respected classical theatres in the nation. Since 1990, she has directed over 90 productions for The Shakespeare Theatre. 2023 marks her last season as Artistic Director, though she will continue with STNJ in her new role as Artistic Director Emerita in 2024.

The Creative Team:

The Little Prince features production design and projected drawings by Bonnie J. Monte; inspired by the original drawings by Antoine de St. Exupéry; Lighting Design by Steven Beckel. Jenna Gregson is the Production Stage Manager.

Classics for Kids! is made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, along with additional funding provided by Stark D. Kirby, Jr.

Tickets are $15 for patrons 17 and under. Adult tickets are $20. For more information about The Shakespeare Theatre's Classics for Kids! performances, please call the Box Office at (973) 408-5600 or visit ShakespeareNJ.org.