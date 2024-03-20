THE CANINE STARS STUNT DOG SHOW Comes to State Theatre New Jersey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



State Theatre New Jersey will present The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show on Sunday, April 7 at 2pm. Tickets range from $19-$29.

The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show features a world-class team of dog trainers and their adopted dogs. As seen on America's Got Talent, Nickelodeon Unleashed, and American Ninja Warrior, these incredible pups have gone from Rescues to Rockstars! Almost all the dogs are adopted from shelters, rescue groups, or found as strays, and they are all individually owned and loved by their trainers as they are family first!

The Canine Stars was founded in 2012 by Keri Caraher, President. Keri and Ethan Wilhelm, Vice President, have been performing and competing across North America with their dogs for over 20 years.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.