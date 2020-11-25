Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Straight No Chaser Brings OPEN BAR TOUR to the State Theatre

Article Pixel

Straight No Chaser will perform at the State Theatre on September 19, 2021.

Nov. 25, 2020  

Straight No Chaser Brings OPEN BAR TOUR to the State Theatre

The acclaimed a cappella group Straight No Chaser returns to the State Theatre in 2020 with their Open Bar Tour! If the phrase "male a cappella group" conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties, and khakis singing traditional college songs on ivied campuses...think again. Straight No Chaser is making extraordinary music through the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices...and a healthy sense of humor. The group has a devoted international fanbase, has sold more than 1.6 million albums in the U.S., and has made numerous national TV appearances.

The acclaimed a cappella group Straight No Chaser returns to the State Theatre in 2020 with their Open Bar Tour! If the phrase "male a cappella group" conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties, and khakis singing traditional college songs on ivied campuses...think again. Straight No Chaser is making extraordinary music through the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices...and a healthy sense of humor. The group has a devoted international fanbase, has sold more than 1.6 million albums in the U.S., and has made numerous national TV appearances.

Event Page: https://www.stnj.org/event/straight-no-chaser

Date: September 19, 2021

Tickets: $29.50 - $59.50

Recommended 12 +


Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Christopher Sieber Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!
  • VIDEO: Beth Malone Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!
  • VIDEO: Rafael Casal & Adrienne Warren Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!
  • VIDEO: LaChanze Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!