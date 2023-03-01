State Theatre New Jersey Presents The Doobie Brothers This Summer

State Theatre New Jersey has announced two just added performances featuring four-time Grammy Award-winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Doobie Brothers on Saturday, July 8 at 8pm and Sunday, July 9 at 7:30pm.

This extension of their 50th Anniversary Tour, The Doobie Brothers features Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 10 at 10am.

"We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2023 playing some cities we haven't gotten to yet on this tour," said Tom Johnston.

Selling nearly 50 million albums worldwide, The Doobie Brothers have had five top-10 singles, 16 top-40 hits, three multi-platinum albums, seven platinum albums, 14 gold albums and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies. The Doobie Brothers' collection of timeless hits will once again be played by the artists who wrote them, providing fans the rare opportunity to see these Rock and Roll legends performing their full catalog of songs on stage.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.