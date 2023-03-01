Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

State Theatre New Jersey Presents The Doobie Brothers This Summer

Performances are July 8-9, 2023.

Mar. 01, 2023  

State Theatre New Jersey has announced two just added performances featuring four-time Grammy Award-winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Doobie Brothers on Saturday, July 8 at 8pm and Sunday, July 9 at 7:30pm.

This extension of their 50th Anniversary Tour, The Doobie Brothers features Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 10 at 10am.

"We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2023 playing some cities we haven't gotten to yet on this tour," said Tom Johnston.

Selling nearly 50 million albums worldwide, The Doobie Brothers have had five top-10 singles, 16 top-40 hits, three multi-platinum albums, seven platinum albums, 14 gold albums and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies. The Doobie Brothers' collection of timeless hits will once again be played by the artists who wrote them, providing fans the rare opportunity to see these Rock and Roll legends performing their full catalog of songs on stage.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.




Chita Rivera and Seth Rudetsky to Perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in March Photo
Chita Rivera and Seth Rudetsky to Perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in March
New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present Broadway Icon Chita Rivera! See Chita like never before on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 7:30 PM with special guest host and SiriusXM Broadway deejay Seth Rudetsky.
Student Blog: Art Against Anti-Semitism Photo
Student Blog: Art Against Anti-Semitism
Having Jewish stories and Jewish artists shine in the theater and in other works of art is just one of many ways to combat antisemitism, as well as teach the world about what it means to be Jewish now.
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Kenny Wayne Shepherd to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in M Photo
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Kenny Wayne Shepherd to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in March
MPAC will present blues great Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Broadway and film favorite Leslie Odom, Jr. in March!
State Theatre New Jersey Presents DUBLIN IRISH DANCE Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Presents DUBLIN IRISH DANCE
The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Dublin Irish Dance in WINGS: A Celtic Dance Celebration on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $29-$59.  

