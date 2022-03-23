State Theatre New Jersey Presents HASAN MINHAJ â€“ THE KING'S JESTER

The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Hasan Minhaj - The King's Jester on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 8pm. Tickets range from $44.50-$174.50.

Hasan Minhaj is a two-time Peabody Award-winning comedian best known for his breakout special Homecoming King (Netflix) and his critically acclaimed, political satire show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix) which won a Peabody, an Emmy, and a Television Academy Honor. Previously, Minhaj was a senior correspondent at The Daily Show with Jon Stewart (Comedy Central) and headlined the 2017 White House Correspondents' Dinner. He's the co-founder and chief executive officer for 186K Films that will produce its first feature For The Culture with Amazon Studios. Minhaj is co-writing the script with Prashanth Venkataramanujam and will star in the film. His new, one-man show The King's Jester will mark the comedian's return to his storytelling roots following the global success of Homecoming King.



For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.