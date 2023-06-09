State Theatre New Jersey Celebrates Annual Gala Event At Historic Suydam Farms

Proceeds from the State Theatre New Jersey Gala help provide education and community engagement programs.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

State Theatre New Jersey Celebrates Annual Gala Event At Historic Suydam Farms

On June 3, 2023, State Theatre New Jersey hosted Fête at the Farm, a Benefit Gala event to celebrate live performance, community, and history. The State Theatre Benefit Gala took place at the historic Suydam Farms in Somerset, NJ. Proceeds from the State Theatre New Jersey Gala help provide education and community engagement programs for children, families, and underserved residents and support the continued excellence of its world-class mainstage performances. 

 

“Thank you to the incredible Gala Committee, State Theatre staff, and generous supporters on making this event a tremendous success,” commented State Theatre New Jersey Gala Chair Craig Guiffre. “We couldn't be more pleased to honor the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the founders of Wash & Learn New Brunswick (Maritza Acevedo, Gisela Ciancia, and Anne-Marie Riveaux McMahon) for their commitment to our community.” 

 

The gala event included performances by local musicians, yard games, dancing, a silent auction, and a delicious menu by Fritz's in New Brunswick. The evening also included a wonderful performance by The Bacon Brothers. The duo—Michael and Kevin Bacon—ended the set with an exciting cover of the song “Foot Loose” (from the movie Footloose in which Kevin Bacon starred) that had everyone on their feet.  

 

At this year's Fête at the Farm, the State Theatre honored the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the founders of Wash & Learn New Brunswick: Maritza Acevedo, Gisela Ciancia, and Anne-Marie Riveaux McMahon.  

 

The State Theatre 2023 Benefit Gala committee included (State Theatre New Jersey Board of Trustee, Gala Chair) Craig Guiffre, American Benefits Consulting; (State Theatre New Jersey Board of Trustee) Hiam Boraie, Boraie Development; Ben and Christine Bucca; Saul Curtis, Retired, PricewaterhouseCoopers; Eileen Harkins, Retired, Johnson & Johnson; Jean McDonnell, Magyar Bank; (State Theatre New Jersey Board of Trustee) Farryn Melton, Bristol-Myers Squibb; John Reissner, Magyar Bank; (State Theatre New Jersey Board of Trustee) Robin Suydam, Franklin Mutual Insurance Companies; and (Vice-Chair of the State Theatre New Jersey Board of Trustees) Wendy Wiebalk, Cahn & Parra, LLC. 

 



