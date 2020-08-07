State Theatre New Jersey Announces Online Trivia Night With Hostess Pissi Myles

The event will take place on Wednesday, August 19 at 7pm

State Theatre New Jersey has announced 2000s Online Trivia Night with Hostess Pissi Myles on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 7pm. Proceeds raised support State Theatre's Community Engagement programs. A minimum donation of $5 allows patrons to participate in the trivia challenge.

Hosted by drag comedian and singer Pissi Myles, the trivia challenge covers the music, movies, musicals, and pop culture of the early 2000s. The trivia will be composed of 60 multiple choice questions. The first-place winner gets a $150 State Theatre gift certificate and the second-place winner gets a State Theatre swag bag.

Online Trivia Night will be hosted on Zoom on each participant's desktop computer and played on a smartphone-based trivia game. One player per entry.

To sign up for Trivia Night, go to STNJ.org/Trivia.

Drag comedian and singer, Pissi Myles will host the Trivia Night through Zoom. Myles is the 2014, Cycle 4 winner of Mimi Imurst's Philly Drag Wars and earned the title of Best Drag Hostess in Philadelphia in 2014 at the Beacon Lights Awards after successfully producing a series of comedy shows. She has been featured in various outlets such as Cosmopolitan, Billboard, and Huffington Post and hosts the podcast, My Spooky Gay Family alongside her sister. Myles produces weekly shows in New York City and is known to make guest appearances throughout Philadelphia, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

In 2019, Myles partnered with the streaming news app Happs to cover Donald Trump's impeachment. Donning a red mini dress and a patriotic updo, Myles caused a stir on Capitol Hill, leading to stories from The Washington Post, NBC, and The New York Post. She received thoughtful words of support from actress Missi Pyle, George Takei, and RuPaul. She has also reported at the democratic debates for Happs, interviewing presidential hopefuls Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You