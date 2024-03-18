Stand Up Comedy From J-Sketch & Black Box Studios Returns To Debonair Music Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



J-Sketch, in association with Black Box Studios, will present a "Purim Post-Game" evening of stand-up comedy featuring Mikey Greenblatt, Ami Kozak, Eli Lebowicz and special guests on Wednesday, March 27th at 8:00PM at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road, Teaneck NJ 07666. Doors open at 7:30PM and tickets, $42, are available now at www.debonairmusichall.com! (A cash bar and Kosher pizza option will be available throughout the evening.)

Mikey Greenblatt has performed all over the country, he is 1/3rd of the popular Jewish comedy group "J-Sketch" and won the New York City Shenanigans comedy competition, and recently completed a European tour. He uses a mix of religious and secular humor to form a unique brand of comedy.

Ami Kozak is a comedian, musician, and impressionist. Ami's online videos have taken social media by storm, amassing millions of views on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter. He has been featured on Sky News, The Daily Wire, as well as numerous other high-profile news segments and podcasts. His live show combines stand-up, hilarious impressions, songs and live looping. Today, you can catch Ami entertaining across the country, performing at clubs, festivals, and special events.

Eli Lebowicz is a very Jewish comedian who started performing while he was a student at Yeshiva University. Since then, he has performed standup in communities all over the US telling jokes to Jews at synagogue dinners, Passover programs and other times they're eating. He opens for Elon Gold regularly and was featured in the Chosen Comedy Festival in 2023.

Now in residence at Debonair Music Hall, Black Box Studios has provided collaborative performing arts education and live events - often of special interest to Jewish communities - in Teaneck, Englewood, and NYC for many years. BBS works in tandem with The Black Box PAC, also at Debonair, which incubates new and under produced theater and film from world-class artists including Eric Bogosian, Craig Lucas, Daniel Handler, Ken Levine, Paul Schrader, Beth Henley, Neil LaBute, and The Estates of Sam Shepard, IB Singer, and Edward Albee. For further information, please email eventsatblackbox@gmail.com.