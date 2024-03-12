Staged Reading of AT HOME AT THE ZOO Comes to Debonair Music Hall Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Black Box PAC will present a staged reading of AT HOME AT THE ZOO (1959/2004) on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024, 7:30PM at Debonair Music Hall: 1409 Queen Anne Road b/w State Street and Walraven Drive in Teaneck, NJ 07666. Reserve seats for FREE at www.blackboxpac.com; Debonair is adjacent to free street and lot parking, and the venue offers ground floor entry.

Originally titled PETER & JERRY, AT HOME AT THE ZOO combines Albee’s classic short play The Zoo Story (1959) with its prequel, Homelife (2004). Together these short plays form a complete story of Peter, a publishing executive; Ann, his wife; and Jerry, a stranger Peter meets in the park.The play begins with HOMELIFE, and offers a revealing look at Peter and Ann’s rocky marriage, their brutal attempts to communicate, and the loneliness within their shared life. The tension escalates in the next act, THE ZOO STORY. While reading on a Central Park bench, a stranger walks up to Peter and declares that he has “been to the zoo!” The man, Jerry, begins to tell tale after tale, probe deep into Peter’s life, and attempt to take the bench for himself. In an introduction to AT HOME AT THE ZOO, Mr. Albee explains why he decided to change his one-act play into a two-act play: "How did The Zoo Story become a two-act play? It’s really very simple: it always had been; I just hadn’t told myself."

The performance will feature Michael Gardiner, Justin Jager, and Alexandra Brokowski. Following the show, join us for conversation with the cast, director Matt Okin, and Jakob Holder, Executive Director of The Edward F. Albee Foundation and Mr. Albee's longest serving assistant.

From the masterworks to the rarely seen, this curated monthly FROM A TO ZOO series began in May 2023 with THE SANDBOX (1959) and THE AMERICAN DREAM (1960), and continued with FINDING THE SUN (1983) and MARRIAGE PLAY (1983) in June, THE MAN WHO HAD THREE ARMS (1983) in July, MALCOLM (1966) in August, and COUNTING THE WAYS 1976) and LISTENING (1976) in September, FRAGMENTS (A SIT-AROUND) in October, and a special workshop presentation of THE STATE OF UNIONS: MARRIAGE PLAY & COUNTING THE WAYS was featured for November, December highlighted THE PLAY ABOUT THE BABY (1997), and THE LADY FROM DUBUQUE (1977-78) was performed in January.